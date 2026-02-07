Russia hits Ukraine power grid with 'massive attack': operator

Russia hits Ukraine power grid with 'massive attack': operator

KIEV
Russia hits Ukraine power grid with massive attack: operator

- Employees repair sections of the Darnytska combined heat and power plant damaged by Russian air strikes in Kiev, on Feb. 4, 2026.

A "massive attack" by Russian forces on Ukraine's energy infrastructure has caused power outages across the country, the state grid operator said on Saturday.

Russia has pressed on with its invasion of Ukraine in recent days despite the two countries holding U.S.-brokered talks to end the nearly four-year-long war.

Ukrainian officials have accused Moscow of deliberately targeting energy infrastructure, causing outages that have left hundreds of thousands of people without lighting or heating in temperatures well below zero.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said Kiev had requested emergency assistance from Poland after Russia hit the Burshtynska and Dobrotvirska power plants in western Ukraine.

"Russia is carrying out another massive attack on the Ukrainian power grid facilities," grid operator Ukrenergo said on Saturday.

"Due to the damage caused by the enemy, emergency outages have been applied in most regions," it said in a statement on Telegram.

"Currently, the attack is still ongoing. Restoration work will begin as soon as the security situation allows."

Ukraine and Russia have held two rounds of U.S.-mediated negotiations in Abu Dhabi since January.

Kiev and Moscow have agreed to a major prisoner swap but have made no breakthrough on the issue of territory, a key sticking point in negotiations.

Moscow has accused Ukraine of orchestrating the shooting of a top military intelligence general in the Russian capital on Friday, leaving him wounded. Kiev has not commented.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran FM looks to more nuclear talks, but warns US

Iran FM looks to more nuclear talks, but warns US
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran FM looks to more nuclear talks, but warns US

    Iran FM looks to more nuclear talks, but warns US

  2. Erdoğan welcomes Jordan’s King Abdullah in Istanbul

    Erdoğan welcomes Jordan’s King Abdullah in Istanbul

  3. Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Iran's trade partners

    Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Iran's trade partners

  4. Textile industry eyes US deal to offset European losses

    Textile industry eyes US deal to offset European losses

  5. Russia hits Ukraine power grid with 'massive attack': operator

    Russia hits Ukraine power grid with 'massive attack': operator
Recommended
Iran FM looks to more nuclear talks, but warns US

Iran FM looks to more nuclear talks, but warns US
Trump says US talks with Iran very good, more negotiations expected

Trump says US talks with Iran 'very good,' more negotiations expected
Özel marks quake anniversary with tour

Özel marks quake anniversary with tour
Russian drone strike kills couple in Zaporizhzhia

Russian drone strike kills couple in Zaporizhzhia
Venezuela seeks ‘reconciliation’ with amnesty

Venezuela seeks ‘reconciliation’ with amnesty
Undercover probe finds Australian pubs short-pouring beer

Undercover probe finds Australian pubs short-pouring beer
WORLD Iran FM looks to more nuclear talks, but warns US

Iran FM looks to more nuclear talks, but warns US

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday he hoped talks with the United States would resume soon, while reiterating Tehran's red lines and warning against any American attack.
ECONOMY Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Irans trade partners

Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Iran's trade partners

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order threatening tariffs on Iran's trade partners, after he pledged a further round of talks with Tehran next week.
SPORTS Italys spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

Italy's spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

One of the biggest challenges in this month's Winter Olympics may be off the slopes: Moving hundreds of thousands of spectators and athletes over a swath of northern Italy.
﻿