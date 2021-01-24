Experts warn of surge in COVID-19 cases amid school break

  • January 24 2021 15:15:00

ISTANBUL
An increase in intercity mobility in the ongoing three-week school break can trigger a surge in COVID-19 cases like the one Turkey experienced during the Eid al-Adha holiday in 2020 summer, Tevfik Özlü from the Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board has warned as the hotels in ski resorts and tourism hotspots have started operating in full capacity.

Speaking to Demirören News Agency on Jan. 23, Özlü made a call to citizens. “Houses are safe, stay at home in this school break.”

According to the private news channels, the client occupancy rate at hotels in Uludağ, a famous winter sports center in the northwestern province of Bursa, skyrocketed to 90 percent at the start of the school break.

A similar increase is seen in other tourism centers close to Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir as well.

“Yes, we are tired and bored. But we need stay home and stop the pandemic,” Özlü said, noting the risk of a second wave of COVID-19.

“Similar to the rise of the COVID-19 cases after the Eid al-Adha holidays, we may face a new wave of coronavirus,” he added.

Özlü also made a comparison between the number of cases in Turkey and around the globe.

“The numbers in the United States, Russia, Idia, Brasil and Europe rose despite curbs, measures, and lockdowns. We, in Turkey, are moving forward at a good pace, but still, it is not sufficient.”

Pointing out the possibility of a more relaxed summer provided if people stay patient and abide by the coronavirus measures, Özlü said, “I think we will feel relaxed in summer. But we need to stay patient for some more months for it to happen.”

