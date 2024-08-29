Experts warn of long-term effects of e-cigarettes

Experts warn of long-term effects of e-cigarettes

ISTANBUL
Experts warn of long-term effects of e-cigarettes

With the young generation increasingly using e-cigarettes, advertised by the tobacco industry as “less harmful than traditional cigarettes,” experts are concerned about the long-term repercussions of these devices, which remain poorly understood and could pose unforeseen risks.

“We know the contents of traditional cigarettes; however, those of the e-cigarettes remain unknown. Regretfully, tobacco has been discovered even in e-cigarettes that are said to contain none,” Associate Professor Pelin Duru Çetinkaya pointed out. “They are loaded with toxic chemicals and flavors, such as benzenes, nitrosamines and other hazardous chemicals that might cause cancer.”

She further added that these e-cigarettes are deliberately released with flavors such as strawberry and banana to make them more appealing to the young generation.

“However, we do not really know what harm these flavors cause to the lungs,” she said, further recalling that the World Health Organization officially recognized e-cigarette or vaping product use–associated lung injury (EVALI).

Although there are only 2,800 recognized cases of this illness worldwide, Çetinkaya says they believe that the actual number is much higher.

“Pneumonia typically develops even if a small strawberry fragment enters the lungs. In this case, many unknown chemicals enter the lungs,” she said. “We are aware of the short-term consequences of these e-cigarettes, but its long-term effects are still emerging.”

Echoing Çetinkaya’s sentiments on the matter, Pediatric Chest Diseases physician Professor Dr. Elif Dağlı also drew attention to the harmful effects of the indeterminate content of e-cigarettes.

“People fill e-cigarettes with any liquid they choose. Nobody asks any questions on the matter or knows what they are at all,” she said. “They frequently contain nicotine, and many also contain cannabis. Although they are illegal in our nation, we can nevertheless see them being marketed and sold online.”

E-cigarettes can cause heart arrhythmia, tachycardia and heart attacks stemming from abrupt surges in nicotine, in addition to all the other health issues associated with smoking, most notably cancer.

warning,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan welcomes new ambassadors in Ankara

Erdoğan welcomes new ambassadors in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan welcomes new ambassadors in Ankara

    Erdoğan welcomes new ambassadors in Ankara

  2. UN food agency pauses movement in Gaza after its vehicle is hit by bullets

    UN food agency pauses movement in Gaza after its vehicle is hit by bullets

  3. Turkish, Greek top diplomats meet in Brussels

    Turkish, Greek top diplomats meet in Brussels

  4. Türkiye's presence in Syria prevents 'terror corridor,' sources say

    Türkiye's presence in Syria prevents 'terror corridor,' sources say

  5. MHP files a lawsuit against former CHP leader

    MHP files a lawsuit against former CHP leader
Recommended
Erdoğan welcomes new ambassadors in Ankara

Erdoğan welcomes new ambassadors in Ankara
Turkish, Greek top diplomats meet in Brussels

Turkish, Greek top diplomats meet in Brussels
Türkiyes presence in Syria prevents terror corridor, sources say

Türkiye's presence in Syria prevents 'terror corridor,' sources say
MHP files a lawsuit against former CHP leader

MHP files a lawsuit against former CHP leader
Türkiye to mark Victory Day on 102nd anniversary of key battle

Türkiye to mark Victory Day on 102nd anniversary of key battle
Istanbul metrobus accident kills passenger, injures 38

Istanbul metrobus accident kills passenger, injures 38
Istanbul set to introduce new taxi system

Istanbul set to introduce new taxi system
WORLD UN food agency pauses movement in Gaza after its vehicle is hit by bullets

UN food agency pauses movement in Gaza after its vehicle is hit by bullets

The U.N. food agency has said that it is pausing the movement of all staff in Gaza until further notice after one of its clearly marked vehicles was hit by at least 10 bullets as it was moving toward an Israeli military checkpoint at the Wadi Gaza bridge in the center of the territory.

ECONOMY Türkiye alternative route for supplying gas to Europe: Kremlin

Türkiye alternative route for supplying gas to Europe: Kremlin

Russia has alternative routes for supplies to European countries, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Aug. 28, commenting on the Ukrainian authorities’ refusal to extend the agreement on Russian gas transit.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿