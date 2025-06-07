Experts warn against overreliance on angiography

Experts warn against overreliance on angiography

Meltem Özgenç- ISTANBUL
Experts warn against overreliance on angiography

Medical professionals are raising concerns over the increasing use of coronary angiography, urging the public and health care providers to avoid becoming overly dependent on the procedure.

 

While angiography can be a crucial diagnostic and interventional tool, experts emphasize that it carries risks and should not be treated as a routine check-up item.

 

Doctor Muhammet Keskin, a cardiologist, cautioned against what he terms a “stent addiction” in Türkiye.

 

“Many patients insist on having their blockages opened, even when it’s not necessary,” he said. “But in many cases, proper medical therapy, especially cholestrol-lowering medications, offer superior protection.”

 

Kesin explained that interventions are not needed for artery narrowings below 70 percent. “People often ask why we dont open a 30-40 percent narrowing. The real focus should be on managing risk factors — cholestrol, blood pressure and blood sugar. Even with mild narrowing, poor risk control can lead to a heart attack,” he noted.

 

Cardiovascular surgeon Barış Durukan added that while angiography is generally low-risk, it is not entirely without complications.

 

“About 40 percent of angiograms performed based on scientific guidelines reveal no significant findings, which is acceptable. However, rare issues such as vessel tears or embolism during the procedure can occur,” he said. In emergency situations like heart attacks, angiography remains vital, despite its risks.

 

Highlighting the value of less invasive diagnostics, Dr. Cengiz Köksal stressed the importance of virtual angiography. “It’s a quick, non-invasive scan that helps us decide whether a full angiography is truly needed,” he explained.

 

Experts urge patients to focus on preventative care and lifestyle changes rather than seeking invasive procedures prematurely.

warning,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine says POW exchange with Russia to take place next week

Ukraine says POW exchange with Russia to take place 'next week'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine says POW exchange with Russia to take place 'next week'

    Ukraine says POW exchange with Russia to take place 'next week'

  2. Parliament to vote on new presidential council members

    Parliament to vote on new presidential council members

  3. Israel says to block Gaza-bound aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg

    Israel says to block Gaza-bound aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg

  4. Two suspects testify in Manisa mayor electric shock incident

    Two suspects testify in Manisa mayor electric shock incident

  5. Political parties exchange Eid greetings in visits

    Political parties exchange Eid greetings in visits
Recommended
Parliament to vote on new presidential council members

Parliament to vote on new presidential council members
Two suspects testify in Manisa mayor electric shock incident

Two suspects testify in Manisa mayor electric shock incident
Political parties exchange Eid greetings in visits

Political parties exchange Eid greetings in visits
Edible flowers bringing elegance, flavor to luxury menus

Edible flowers bringing elegance, flavor to luxury menus
Özel says CHP marks bitter Eid amid arrests

Özel says CHP marks 'bitter' Eid amid arrests
Bahçeli calls for new constitution talks after Eid break

Bahçeli calls for new constitution talks after Eid break
WORLD Ukraine says POW exchange with Russia to take place next week

Ukraine says POW exchange with Russia to take place 'next week'

Ukraine said Sunday that a planned exchange of captured soldiers would start "next week", after both sides accused each other of trying to thwart and delay the swap.
ECONOMY Apple under pressure to shine after AI stumble

Apple under pressure to shine after AI stumble

Pressure is on Apple to show it hasn't lost its magic despite broken promises to ramp up iPhones with generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) as rivals race ahead with the technology.
SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿