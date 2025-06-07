Experts warn against overreliance on angiography

Meltem Özgenç- ISTANBUL

Medical professionals are raising concerns over the increasing use of coronary angiography, urging the public and health care providers to avoid becoming overly dependent on the procedure.

While angiography can be a crucial diagnostic and interventional tool, experts emphasize that it carries risks and should not be treated as a routine check-up item.

Doctor Muhammet Keskin, a cardiologist, cautioned against what he terms a “stent addiction” in Türkiye.

“Many patients insist on having their blockages opened, even when it’s not necessary,” he said. “But in many cases, proper medical therapy, especially cholestrol-lowering medications, offer superior protection.”

Kesin explained that interventions are not needed for artery narrowings below 70 percent. “People often ask why we dont open a 30-40 percent narrowing. The real focus should be on managing risk factors — cholestrol, blood pressure and blood sugar. Even with mild narrowing, poor risk control can lead to a heart attack,” he noted.

Cardiovascular surgeon Barış Durukan added that while angiography is generally low-risk, it is not entirely without complications.

“About 40 percent of angiograms performed based on scientific guidelines reveal no significant findings, which is acceptable. However, rare issues such as vessel tears or embolism during the procedure can occur,” he said. In emergency situations like heart attacks, angiography remains vital, despite its risks.

Highlighting the value of less invasive diagnostics, Dr. Cengiz Köksal stressed the importance of virtual angiography. “It’s a quick, non-invasive scan that helps us decide whether a full angiography is truly needed,” he explained.

Experts urge patients to focus on preventative care and lifestyle changes rather than seeking invasive procedures prematurely.