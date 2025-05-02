Experts train dogs to detect underground water leaks

ANKARA

In a groundbreaking initiative to address escalating water scarcity, specially trained dogs in Türkiye undergo extensive training to detect underground water leaks through their keen sense of smell.

At a dog training academy in Ankara, professionals train canines in various fields, including search and rescue, as well as narcotics and explosives detection.

Among them, a Labrador Retriever named "Maylo” and a Golden Retriever named “Ayaz” have been specially selected for a new, critical mission: Identifying water leaks beneath the ground.

From an early age, “Maylo” and “Ayaz” have been introduced to the scent of chlorine, a chemical commonly found in treated water supplies.

By identifying this compound, the dogs can locate leaks in the water network that may otherwise go unnoticed. The training focuses on gradually enhancing dogs' detection capabilities.

This initiative represents the first instance in Türkiye where dogs are being trained specifically for this purpose.

Dog training expert Hasan Saratlı explained that while the dogs are currently effective at shallow depths, the long-term objective is to reach deeper underground levels.

“We aim to go down approximately 1.5 to 2 meters deep in order to locate leaks in water pipelines that originate from reservoirs.”