Experts tout forming routines to combat spring fatigue

As seasonal shifts sway our moods and have a profound effect on our psychological well-being, experts have recommended that individuals establish structured routines to effectively navigate the transition of spring’s arrival.

Notably, at the onset of winter, symptoms such as fatigue and decreased motivation often manifest, while the arrival of summer tends to usher in heightened energy and vitality. However, adjusting to these seasonal transitions can pose challenges for some individuals.

Come springtime, which experts assert is a period of adaptation, many may experience a sense of weariness following the demanding pace of winter known as "spring fatigue."

Addressing the phenomenon, Associate Professor Dr. Ahmet Erdem, a faculty member at Tokat University’s Department of Guidance and Psychological Counseling, noted that individuals often grapple with the lingering effects of winter experiences and work, complicating the adaptation process.

Establishing a routine becomes paramount in mitigating spring fatigue, he says, as it helps reframe the brain’s perception, aiding in adaptation. Engaging in activities such as hobbies or sports can bolster this routine, helping individuals navigate seasonal changes more smoothly, Erdem advised.

"Especially if people do not have a routine, they need to psychologically put their brains into an adaptation process. Because that constant pace of work in winter is not accepted by the brain as a routine but rather a norm."

However, Erdem noted that individuals’ responses to seasonal change may vary based on their unique characteristic and personality traits.

"So, it is not a given that it will decrease completely," Erdem said.

While there is no universal remedy for mitigating seasonal change, adopting proactive measures, such as those recommended, can facilitate the adaptation process and alleviate the impact of seasonal fatigue.

