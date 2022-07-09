Experts rule out reintroducing lockdowns despite rising virus cases

  • July 09 2022 07:00:00

Experts rule out reintroducing lockdowns despite rising virus cases

Meltem Özgenç-ISTANBUL
Experts rule out reintroducing lockdowns despite rising virus cases

Despite a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Türkiye, some experts do not think reintroducing lockdowns to bring the pandemic under control would be necessary.

There appears to be a new wave in COVID-19, and the number of cases is probably hovering above 50,000, said Professor Levent Akın from Hacettepe University in Ankara.

People still remained indoors in June because the weather was relatively colder, and they did not use face masks, and these factors triggered the spike in the number of infections, according to Akın.

He, however, does not think special measures, such as imposing lockdowns, are needed. “We should not be too worried about the situation, but on the other hand, we must exercise caution,” he said.

“The situation will not probably deteriorate like the one we experienced in March-April 20202,” Akın added.

Professor Tevfik Özlü at Karadeniz Technical University agrees that the latest surge may be considered the beginning of a new wave in the pandemic, however, like Akın, he is optimistic that the situation will not get out of control.

“Presently, the rate of hospitalizations and fatalities are not at the level we had back in 2020 and 2021. The number of deaths [from the virus] is not rising despite the increase in the number of cases,” Özlü said.

People should not read too much into the numbers, but what matters is fatalities and how severe cases are, he said, adding that the situation currently is not too worrying but need to be closely watched.

Özlü also does not think a mandate for wearing face masks could be instated. “I do not believe it is necessary, however, I would advise people to have them on when indoors.”

In February last year, the daily number of infections climbed over 110,000, the highest since the start of the pandemic, but declined gradually in the following months to around 1,000 in early June. The Health Ministry has stopped providing daily data.

The number of weekly COVID-19 cases increased from around 27,000 between June 20 and 26 to over 57,000 between June 27 and July 3, according to the latest data from the ministry. The deaths due to the virus rose from 17 to 25 in the same period.

ECONOMY Current account deficit widened to $6.5 bln in May

Current account deficit widened to $6.5 bln in May
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye becomes 18th most populous country, official report reveals

    Türkiye becomes 18th most populous country, official report reveals

  2. Turkish pizza maker honored as ‘great immigrant’ in US

    Turkish pizza maker honored as ‘great immigrant’ in US

  3. Multilateralism should be preserved: Türkiye’s top diplomat

    Multilateralism should be preserved: Türkiye’s top diplomat

  4. Pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for climax of biggest COVID-era hajj

    Pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for climax of biggest COVID-era hajj

  5. Türkiye, Israel to sign aviation deal, first since 1951

    Türkiye, Israel to sign aviation deal, first since 1951
Recommended
Court releases student in controversial violence case

Court releases student in controversial violence case
Former Foreign Minister Türkmen passed away

Former Foreign Minister Türkmen passed away
Health workers call for action against violence

Health workers call for action against violence
Multilateralism should be preserved: Türkiye’s top diplomat

Multilateralism should be preserved: Türkiye’s top diplomat
Turkish, Ukrainian defense minister talks on phone

Turkish, Ukrainian defense minister talks on phone
CHP leader calls for extraordinary plenary session over murder of doctor, lawyer

CHP leader calls for extraordinary plenary session over murder of doctor, lawyer
WORLD Pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for climax of biggest COVID-era hajj

Pilgrims scale Mount Arafat for climax of biggest COVID-era hajj

Huge crowds of Muslim pilgrims prayed on Saudi Arabia’s Mount Arafat on July 8, the high point of the biggest hajj pilgrimage since the pandemic forced drastic cuts in numbers for two years in a row.
ECONOMY Current account deficit widened to $6.5 bln in May

Current account deficit widened to $6.5 bln in May

Türkiye’s current account deficit widened by $3.2 billion from a year ago to stand at $6.5 billion in May, the country’s Central Bank said on July 8.
SPORTS Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

World football giant Manchester City’s Turkish-German midfielder İlkay Gündoğan, who tied the knot with Moroccon-Italian model Sara Arfaoui in Copenhagen in May, have held a traditional wedding ceremony in his hometown in the northwestern province of Balıkesir.