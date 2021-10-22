Experts gather to examine deteriorated Greek Orphanage on Istanbul island

ISTANBUL

A group of experts, including engineers, city planners, art historians and topographers, from various parts of the world has gathered for the restoration of the Prinkipo Greek Orthodox Orphanage, which is considered the largest wooden building in Europe.

The experts examined the latest state of the structure and the surroundings by visiting the 123-year-old building on Istanbul’s Büyükada, the largest of the Princes’ Islands, in line with a workshop held under the leadership of Greek Patriarch Bartholomew.

Project coordinator Laki Vingas, technical coordinator Apostol Poridis, project consultant Oğuz Ceylan and Istanbul Municipality’s BİMTAŞ team informed the participants about the features of the endangered landmark and the next steps to accelerate the recovery works at the event.

It was decided to adopt an emergency action plan to keep the building standing as a result of the meeting.

Since its closure half a century ago, the neglected and later burned marvel has deteriorated into a state of heavy disrepair. However, in August, the first concrete steps were taken to keep the building standing.