Expert warns of rising risk of COVID cases

ISTANBUL

The number of COVID-19 cases may rise again, an expert has warned, noting that new variants may have escaped tests conducted recently.

“Due to the lifting of face mask and distance rules, schools resumed and the increase in time spent in crowded and closed areas, viral infections are ‘running around,’” İftihar Köksal, a professor from Karadeniz Technical University, told daily Milliyet.

A serious increase in upper respiratory tract infections has been observed in recent weeks compared to the past two years, Köksal said.

“The fact that some patients with symptoms such as runny nose, sore throat, sneezing and cough have both influenza and COVID-19 tests negative brings to mind the risk of different viruses or new variants,” the expert suggested.

He urged citizens to get vaccinated for diseases that can be protected by vaccination as respiratory infections “will be common this winter.”

“Influenza can be fatal for people in the risk group,” he added.

A total of 21,411 COVID-19 cases were reported in Türkiye between Sept. 12 and 18, according to the Health Ministry’s latest weekly coronavirus statistics.

The ministry’s data said 71 coronavirus patients lost their lives, while more than 17,000 people recovered from the infection.

Since the first COVID-19 case was reported in March 2020, the coronavirus has infected more than 16.8 million people and claimed the lives of more than 100,000.