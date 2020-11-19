Expert warns against second-hand drugs being sold online

  • November 19 2020 07:00:00

Expert warns against second-hand drugs being sold online

Meltem Özgenç - ANKARA
Expert warns against second-hand drugs being sold online

Alamy Photo

An expert has raised the alarm about used drugs being sold online, with many using e-commerce platforms to sell unfinished drugs or even prescribed drugs on the red list.

People are selling drugs and creams that they haven’t finished but no longer need to use or even medicines their children were not able to swallow, Nurten Saydan, the head of the Turkish Employer Pharmacists Syndicate (TEİS), warned on Nov. 17.

“They’re committing a crime and they don’t know they’re doing this,” Saydan added, while warning that medicine should in no way be available for second-hand use.

While stressing the illegal sale of drugs on e-commerce websites, Saydan also warned against the risk of fraud.

Saydan said the sellers could resort to other fraudulent ways to sell these used drugs like selling syrup or poison in water bottles.

All types of such medicine, including injections, syrups, creams and medicines, are sold online at half price, according to her.

“People can suffer severely as there is no mechanism to control this system. Some sell their prescription drugs. This is a crime,” said Saydan.

“Drugs are not shoes. They are personal products. So, after a treatment, even if they have not been finished, they must be disposed.”

Turkey, COVID-19,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey should not allow investors to get crushed by high interest rates: Erdoğan

    Turkey should not allow investors to get crushed by high interest rates: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey to impose limited weekend curfews as virus cases rise

    Turkey to impose limited weekend curfews as virus cases rise

  3. No one can say Turkey flouted int'l law in Karabakh: Putin

    No one can say Turkey flouted int'l law in Karabakh: Putin

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Imera Monastery partially restored

    Imera Monastery partially restored
Recommended
Turkey evacuates nationals from Ethiopia’s Tigray

Turkey evacuates nationals from Ethiopia’s Tigray

Two Turkish soldiers killed in accident in N Iraq

Two Turkish soldiers killed in accident in N Iraq
Turkey to resume distance learning as of Nov 20

Turkey to resume distance learning as of Nov 20
Istanbuls historical waterfront mosque to be open to worship in 2022

Istanbul's historical waterfront mosque to be open to worship in 2022
Turkey should not allow investors to get crushed by high interest rates: Erdoğan

Turkey should not allow investors to get crushed by high interest rates: Erdoğan
CHP head files criminal complaint against mafia leader over threats

CHP head files criminal complaint against mafia leader over threats
WORLD Protesters clash with police in Berlin shutdown demo

Protesters clash with police in Berlin shutdown demo

German police on Nov. 18 used water cannon and pepper spray to disperse thousands of unmasked protesters at a demonstration in central Berlin against government measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.
ECONOMY Istanbul Airport gets digital transformation award

Istanbul Airport gets digital transformation award

Istanbul’s new mega airport has been chosen the best in “digital transformation” category among its peers in Europe.

SPORTS Turkey relegated after loss to Hungary in Nations League

Turkey relegated after loss to Hungary in Nations League

The Turkish national football team were relegated to the UEFA Nations C League after losing 2-0 on Nov. 18 against Hungary in Budapest.