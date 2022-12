Exhibition for book lovers

ISTANBUL

Mixer hosts a group exhibition, ‘For Book Lovers,’ bringing together the works by Levent Aygül, Memed Erdener, Hatice Karadağ, Begüm Mütevellioğlu, Rugül Perakende, Meltem Sırtıkara and Sevil Tunaboylu.

The exhibition, inspired by the book ‘Reading Art: Art for Book Lovers’ by David Trigg, presents a selection of contemporary paintings containing books. It can be seen through Jan 28.