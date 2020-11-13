Exhibition featuring Istanbul’s cats opens in Japan

TOKYO – Anadolu Agency

An exhibition titled “Turkish Cat,” featuring photos of Istanbul’s cats that a Japanese traveler and cat lover, Mayu Koga, took during her visit to Turkey’s metropolitan has opened in Tokyo, Japan.



Supported by the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE), the exhibition shows photos that Koga took during her two-week-long visit to Turkey, where she explored the landmark places of Istanbul like Hagia Sophia Mosque, Galata Tower, the Blue Mosque and Taksim Square.



Those interested can see the exhibition at a cultural center in Tokyo’s Bunkyou district, where the exhibit will remain open until Nov. 16.



Another exhibition titled “Exotic Turkish Bazaar” was opened on Nov. 11 in the Japanese city of Nagoya.



Guests at the opening ceremony of the exhibition were welcomed with a musical performance featuring the saz, a traditional Turkish string instrument.



Hosted by the Turkish Embassy, the exhibition throwing light on Turkish grand bazaars is being held in Nagoya’s local shopping mall.



The items on display include the famous Turkish delight, some leather products, woven rugs and handicraft items that depict the Turkish culture.



The exhibition will remain until Nov. 17.