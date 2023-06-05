Exhibit offers Picasso through feminist lens

Exhibit offers Picasso through feminist lens

NEW YORK
Exhibit offers Picasso through feminist lens

Fifty years after art icon Pablo Picasso’s death, his legacy is reassessed by comedian Hannah Gadsby in a Brooklyn Museum exhibition in New York, this time through a contemporary, feminist lens.

In her 2018 Netflix special “Nanette,” Gadsby expressed “hate” for the Spanish master of Cubism and the creator of works like “Guernica” and “Les Demoiselles d’Avignon.”

But in “It’s Pablo-matic: Picasso according to Hannah Gadsby,” one of the many eagerly awaited shows under the aegis of France and Spain marking the 50th anniversary of his death, the approach is more nuanced.

Picasso (1881-1973) remains one of the most influential artists of the modern world, often hailed as a dynamic and creative genius.

But in the wake of the #Metoo movement, the reputation of this workaholic with a vast output of paintings, sketches and sculpture has been tarnished by accusations he exerted a violent hold over the women who shared his life and inspired his art.

In Gadsby’s written and audio commentaries accompanying the pieces in the Brooklyn Museum, the Australian humorist refuses to separate the man from the artist, unearthing symbols of misogyny in Picasso’s paintings and drawings.

Catherine Morris, chief curator of the museum’s Center for Feminist Art and a co-curator of “Pablo-matic,” offers a more measured assessment.

“You’re dealing with a really complex and nuanced situation of an artist who is undeniably a genius, but also a less-than-perfect human,” Morris said.

“Admiration and anger can co-exist,” warns a preface of the exhibition, which has been organized in collaboration with the Musee National Picasso-Paris in France.

feminism,

ARTS & LIFE Marmaris hosts Int’l Culture and Art Festival

Marmaris hosts Int’l Culture and Art Festival
LATEST NEWS

  1. Marmaris hosts Int’l Culture and Art Festival

    Marmaris hosts Int’l Culture and Art Festival

  2. Quake-hit children bid farewell to retired British soldier with love, gifts

    Quake-hit children bid farewell to retired British soldier with love, gifts

  3. Sweltering heat in Vietnam’s north sparks power cuts

    Sweltering heat in Vietnam’s north sparks power cuts

  4. Twitter safety exec quits after video strife

    Twitter safety exec quits after video strife

  5. British Airways launches flights between Sabiha Gökçen and Heathrow

    British Airways launches flights between Sabiha Gökçen and Heathrow
Recommended
Freddie Mercury’s draft lyrics unveiled

Freddie Mercury’s draft lyrics unveiled
Marmaris hosts Int’l Culture and Art Festival

Marmaris hosts Int’l Culture and Art Festival
Award-winning Mariupol documentary screened

Award-winning Mariupol documentary screened
Festival in Greece dedicated to Callas

Festival in Greece dedicated to Callas
Australia to create marine park the size of Spain

Australia to create marine park the size of Spain
Depp’s band to donate concert earnings to quake zone

Depp’s band to donate concert earnings to quake zone
WORLD Türkiye to send commando unit to help quell unrest in Kosovo

Türkiye to send commando unit to help quell unrest in Kosovo

The Turkish Defense Ministry announced on June 3 it will be sending a commando battalion to northern Kosovo in response to a NATO request for troops to help quell violent unrest.

ECONOMY Sweltering heat in Vietnam’s north sparks power cuts

Sweltering heat in Vietnam’s north sparks power cuts

Hanoi residents flocked to the Vietnamese capital’s air-conditioned shopping malls on June 3 to escape power cuts at home, as the grid struggled to cope with the high demand caused by soaring heat.

SPORTS Istanbul preparing for Champions League Final

Istanbul preparing for Champions League Final

The Culture and Tourism Ministry has organized a series of events to enhance the promotion of Istanbul internationally prior to the upcoming Champions League final match scheduled for June 10.