Excavations start in Pompeiopolis

  • August 06 2021 07:00:00

Excavations start in Pompeiopolis

KASTAMONU
Excavations start in Pompeiopolis

New season excavations have started in the ancient city of Pompeiopolis in the Taşköprü district of the northern province of Kastamonu.

The excavations in the ancient city of Pompeiopolis, the capital of the historical Paphlagonia region, located in the Zımbıllı Tepe location of the district, are headed by Bülent Ecevit University Archeology Department’s Tayyar Gürdal with a team of 30 people from Italy and Poland, as well as Turkish archaeologists.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Gürdal said that the excavations will continue this year on the Roman villa built in the middle of the 3rd century.

“We have a Roman villa, one of the most prestigious buildings of the city. It dates to the middle of the 3rd century A.D. and continued to be used until the 11th century A.D. We will carry out excavation work on the main road that extends from the residential area to the public area of the city, which we found right next to the villa, on the remains of the street that we consider one of the main streets of the city. Our aim this year is to finish the excavation work in the villa and to finish the restoration work in the coming years,” he added.

Turkey,

ECONOMY Turkish banks post $4 bln net profit in January-June

Turkish banks post $4 bln net profit in January-June
MOST POPULAR

  1. Gov’t will not allow construction in burned forests: Erdoğan

    Gov’t will not allow construction in burned forests: Erdoğan

  2. Prosecutor launches probe into ‘Help Turkey’ social media posts

    Prosecutor launches probe into ‘Help Turkey’ social media posts

  3. US regrets Turkey’s concerns over Afghan migrants

    US regrets Turkey’s concerns over Afghan migrants

  4. First Turkish mosque in Anatolia to be opened for service

    First Turkish mosque in Anatolia to be opened for service

  5. Blaze near power plant in southwestern Turkey contained

    Blaze near power plant in southwestern Turkey contained
Recommended
President Erdoğan appoints new education minister

President Erdoğan appoints new education minister

Turkey aims to bring all forest fires under control soon: Minister

Turkey aims to bring all forest fires under control soon: Minister
Nine dead, dozens injured in traffic accident in western Turkey

Nine dead, dozens injured in traffic accident in western Turkey
NASA satellite captures devastating wildfires in Turkey

NASA satellite captures devastating wildfires in Turkey
Experts concerned about consuming fish from Marmara Sea

Experts concerned about consuming fish from Marmara Sea
Main suspect in Konya massacre arrested

Main suspect in Konya massacre arrested
WORLD COVID cases top 200 mln worldwide as China vows massive vaccine boost

COVID cases top 200 mln worldwide as China vows massive vaccine boost

The number of COVID-19 infections recorded worldwide passed 200 million on Aug. 5, an AFP count showed, as China pledged to provide two billion vaccine doses this year to combat surging infections caused by the Delta variant.

ECONOMY Turkish banks post $4 bln net profit in January-June

Turkish banks post $4 bln net profit in January-June

Turkey’s banking sector registered a net profit of 33.8 billion Turkish liras ($4 billion) as of the end of June, the country's banking watchdog said on Aug. 5. 
SPORTS Galatasaray draw 1-1 with St Johnstone at Europa League 3rd qualifying round

Galatasaray draw 1-1 with St Johnstone at Europa League 3rd qualifying round

Galatasaray were held to a 1-1 draw against St Johnstone of Scotland at Europa League third qualifying round on Aug. 5. 