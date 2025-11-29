Excavation season concludes at Perre with new Roman-era finds

ADIYAMAN

Excavations at the ancient city of Perre in Türkiye’s southeastern province of Adıyaman have concluded for the 2025 season following nearly five months of work.

Located in the Örenli neighborhood, Perre is recognized as one of the five major cities of the ancient Kingdom of Commagene and bears uninterrupted traces of settlement dating back to the Roman era.

Under the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s “Heritage for the Future” project, archaeologists focused on a 2,500-square-meter area this year, uncovering a wide array of religious, commercial and daily-life artifacts.

The excavations were conducted under the direction of the Adıyaman Museum, with a 20-member team that included four archaeological specialists.

Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Mehmet Yelken said the season yielded highly productive results, noting that the 2025 season revealed an additional 2,500 square meters of archaeological ground and involved the removal of roughly 1,500 cubic meters of soil.

“We identified architectural elements from the Roman period, tandoor remains and evidence of daily living. We also carried out minor repairs and complementary excavations around the Roman fountain,” he detailed.

This year, work notably continued in the section known as the “Stairway to Eternity.”

“We concentrated our excavations in three distinct areas. In the zone we define as the ‘Sacred Area,’ we opened nine new trenches, extending the previous 600-meter excavation line to 800 meters,“ Yelken said.

Another focal point was the vicinity of the “Paradise Mosaic,” where structural remains from the Roman period are located.

Yelken added, “In this area, we opened 17 trenches. Alongside mosaic-floor architectural traces, we recovered numerous small finds. The architectural blocks and stonework details offer insights into the city’s religious and social life.”

Preparation for the 2026 season has already begun, according to Yelken, who noted that “each year, Perre brings new discoveries that deepen our understanding of the past.”