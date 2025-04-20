Ex-MP to pay compensation over lectern damage

ANKARA

An Ankara court has ordered former lawmaker Burak Erbay to pay a compensation of 10,800 Turkish Liras ($283) for damaging the lectern during his speech.

The former Republican People's Party (CHP) MP smashed the mobile phone he had placed on the lectern with a hammer while delivering a speech in the parliament in 2022.

Erbay was protesting a bill introduced by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) aimed at combating disinformation in the media and social media, which he had labeled as a "censorship law."

The speaker's office of the parliament filed a lawsuit at an Ankara court, citing damage to the lectern and public harm as grounds for seeking compensation.

In a statement to the court, Erbay's attorney argued that his client, who had placed the mobile phone on a soft foam pad, took every precaution to prevent any damage to the lectern itself.

After the proceedings, the court dismissed the case. However, the speaker’s office filed an appeal, bringing the case to a superior court.

Upon reviewing the case, the higher court overturned the initial court’s ruling, stating that the first-instance court had erred by dismissing the claim. The higher court consequently ordered Erbay to pay 10,800 liras in damages to the parliament.