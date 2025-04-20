Ex-MP to pay compensation over lectern damage

Ex-MP to pay compensation over lectern damage

ANKARA
Ex-MP to pay compensation over lectern damage

An Ankara court has ordered former lawmaker Burak Erbay to pay a compensation of 10,800 Turkish Liras ($283) for damaging the lectern during his speech. 

The former Republican People's Party (CHP) MP smashed the mobile phone he had placed on the lectern with a hammer while delivering a speech in the parliament in 2022.

Erbay was protesting a bill introduced by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) aimed at combating disinformation in the media and social media, which he had labeled as a "censorship law."

The speaker's office of the parliament filed a lawsuit at an Ankara court, citing damage to the lectern and public harm as grounds for seeking compensation.

In a statement to the court, Erbay's attorney argued that his client, who had placed the mobile phone on a soft foam pad, took every precaution to prevent any damage to the lectern itself.

After the proceedings, the court dismissed the case. However, the speaker’s office filed an appeal, bringing the case to a superior court.

Upon reviewing the case, the higher court overturned the initial court’s ruling, stating that the first-instance court had erred by dismissing the claim. The higher court consequently ordered Erbay to pay 10,800 liras in damages to the parliament.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel says Gaza medics killing a mistake, to dismiss commander

Israel says Gaza medics' killing a 'mistake,' to dismiss commander
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel says Gaza medics' killing a 'mistake,' to dismiss commander

    Israel says Gaza medics' killing a 'mistake,' to dismiss commander

  2. Zelensky accuses Russia of 2,000 ceasefire violations

    Zelensky accuses Russia of 2,000 ceasefire violations

  3. Lebanon detains people it says were planning rocket attacks on Israel

    Lebanon detains people it says were planning rocket attacks on Israel

  4. Türkiye drops leaflets to urge PKK terrorists to surrender

    Türkiye drops leaflets to urge PKK terrorists to surrender

  5. DEM Party: Önder to remain on İmralı delegation

    DEM Party: Önder to remain on İmralı delegation
Recommended
Türkiye drops leaflets to urge PKK terrorists to surrender

Türkiye drops leaflets to urge PKK terrorists to surrender
DEM Party: Önder to remain on İmralı delegation

DEM Party: Önder to remain on İmralı delegation
CHP extends push for early elections to Yozgat

CHP extends push for early elections to Yozgat
Parliament events to mark 105th year of foundation on Children’s Day

Parliament events to mark 105th year of foundation on Children’s Day
Erdoğan warns of population decline as families under threat

Erdoğan warns of population decline as families 'under threat'
Foreign minister in Algeria for strategic talks

Foreign minister in Algeria for strategic talks
WORLD Israel says Gaza medics killing a mistake, to dismiss commander

Israel says Gaza medics' killing a 'mistake,' to dismiss commander

An Israeli military probe into the killing of 15 Palestinian emergency workers in Gaza admitted Sunday that mistakes led to their deaths and that a field commander would be dismissed.
ECONOMY Analysts warn US could be handing chip market to China

Analysts warn US could be handing chip market to China

As the Trump administration attempts to choke off exports of strategically important computer chips to China, experts say the effort might well backfire, fueling innovation at Chinese firms that could help them seize the world semiconductor market.

SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
﻿