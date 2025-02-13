Ex-lovers’ gifts put up for sale at auction in Mersin

ISTANBUL

With Valentine’s Day approaching, a cafe in the southern city of Mersin has made an intriguing move to mark the occasion, auctioning off gifts left behind by ex-lovers as part of its unique celebration.

At the auction, participants displayed a range of belongings left by their ex-lovers, including clothing, books, purses, wallets, watches, combs and coffee cups.

Delal Dalgıç, the business manager, highlighted their surprise at the high level of participation, saying, "Everyone came and displayed their gifts. The event went really well, and we had a great time. Our goal is for everyone to have fun."

A participant named Başak Dolunay put a book left by her ex-lover up for sale at the auction, describing the event as a form of closure, a way to let go of the past and move on emotionally.

“I wanted it to be a lovely experience that I could share with my grandchildren later. I no longer see the point in holding onto that book. I listed it for sale for that reason.”

Meanwhile, florists nationwide decorated their shops with vibrant flowers as the final touch in their Valentine's Day preparations. Red roses, orchids, Casablanca lilies, daffodils, wallflowers and peonies are just a few of the many flowers waiting to be presented on this special occasion.

As part of the preparations, a total of 15 trucks carrying imported flowers arrived in the capital city of Ankara alone, in addition to 40 trucks of flowers produced domestically, according to Emin Çimen, head of the Ankara Florists Tradesmen's Chamber.

As is typically the case, red roses remain one of the most popular flowers for Valentine's Day this year, Çimen noted.

"A red rose is a sign of love. Pink one says ‘you have my heart,’ white signifies ‘pure feelings’ and yellow symbolizes ‘warm love.’”

There are flowers that fit any budget, Çimen noted, adding that the cost of a single rose ranges from 200 to 300 Turkish Liras.