‘Ex-lover’s bazaar’ celebrates Valentine’s Day with a twist

ISTANBUL
As Valentine's Day approaches, Nişantaşı, a vibrant district in Istanbul, is abuzz with a unique bazaar that offers a quirky twist on the holiday of love where individuals sell items once belonging to or gifted by their ex-lovers.

The "Ex-Lover's Bazaar" was organized in an event space on Taşkışla Street. At the stalls, set up with the concept of "Sell what's left of your old lover, buy your new lover a gift," many people exhibited different products such as clothes, books, bags, wallets, watches, combs and coffee cups, offering them up for sale.

Small notes were attached to the products at the stands, adding a touch of humor to the season while serving as a cathartic outlet of heartbreak for those in the bustling city.

Among those notes, "Red doesn't suit you at all" written on a red sweater, "It went untimely, our battery ran out" written on a wristwatch, and "The pants I tore from your sorrow and grief" written on a pair of pants attracted attention.

Sefa Gürdamar, who examined the stands, said, "I found the concept quite interesting. I wanted to bring something myself, but I wasn't sure if I could sell it right away. I usually throw away such small objects from the past. However, there are a few things I can't throw away, something historical like a lead soldier. I can bring and sell it here."

Yiğit Sahur and his current girlfriend who heard about the bazaar from social media shared that they were selling items they accumulated from previous relationships.

"We wrote some of the notes on the products together with my girlfriend. Some of the products are from our friends' old relationships. They sent them to us with their notes and we put them on sale here on the counter," Sahur said.

He also added that the bazaar has sparked considerable intrigue with interesting dialogues and anecdotes emerging which adds an engaging dimension to the event.

"People sell their souvenirs and items they don't want to see here, thus providing an economic input. Additionally, those who come to the bazaar see the previously bought gifts and form an idea of what they can buy for their lovers on Valentine's Day," Özay Akay, one of the founders of the bazaar, said.

Akay stated that many people applied to sell their items in the bazaar, but that they could only accept 20-25 stands due to the limited space.

"The number of visitors is very high. They both came and looked at the items in the market and made purchases. The bazaar also offers the opportunity to socialize and, perhaps, find a lover for those who do not have one," he noted.

The bazaar will be open to visitors until Feb. 14.

