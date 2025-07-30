Evacuations, returns mark new phase in post-Assad Syria

Evacuations, returns mark new phase in post-Assad Syria

DAMASCUS
Evacuations, returns mark new phase in post-Assad Syria

Authorities in southern Syria evacuated a group of Druze residents from the city of Sweida on July 29 under security escort and with government coordination.

“Under government facilitation and security protection, a group of Druze citizens who wished to leave Sweida have been evacuated,” the governorate said in a statement.

The evacuation was conducted via the Busra al-Sham humanitarian crossing in Daraa province using a convoy of five buses. The statement did not disclose the final destination, though Daraa has previously received displaced residents from Sweida at temporary shelters.

Since a July 19 ceasefire, a fragile calm has returned to the city following a week of deadly fighting between armed Druze groups and Bedouin tribes that left hundreds of people dead, according to the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR).

Syria’s transitional government, which came to power after the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad on Dec. 8, 2024, has pledged to restore security nationwide and defuse local tensions through negotiated settlements.

Meanwhile, the first group of Syrian refugees returned home from Lebanon on July 29 under a new plan the United Nations developed with the Lebanese government following the downfall of Assad.

Syria's uprising-turned-conflict displaced half of the country's pre-war population of 23 million over the last 14 years. Lebanon hosted an estimated 1.5 million refugees, at one point making up roughly a quarter of its six million people, with many having been smuggled across the border and unregistered with the U.N.

The new plan has the U.N. refugee agency offering $100 in cash to each repatriated Syrian refugee and the Lebanese authorities waiving any fees or fines they owe. The UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration will provide them with buses for their return journey.

The UNHCR also says it will help returning Syrians with "cash grants, legal assistance for civil documents, psychosocial support, livelihood opportunities, and other protection services.”

Lebanese authorities have repeatedly requested the repatriation of Syrian refugees over the years, a call that grew louder with the widespread poverty in the Mediterranean country and shrinking funding for aid agencies. But Syria under Assad was not yet safe for their return, according to major rights organizations.

Many Syrians had also previously said the war, forced conscription under Syria’s former government, and unpaid residency fines in Lebanon have held them back from returning.

returnal,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US to refuse visas to Palestinian Authority officials

US to refuse visas to Palestinian Authority officials
LATEST NEWS

  1. US to refuse visas to Palestinian Authority officials

    US to refuse visas to Palestinian Authority officials

  2. Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks

    Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks

  3. Türkiye set for major military reshuffle in top council talks

    Türkiye set for major military reshuffle in top council talks

  4. Clock ticks on US tariff hikes as Trump expands trade war

    Clock ticks on US tariff hikes as Trump expands trade war

  5. Trump renews attacks on Fed chair after rates held steady

    Trump renews attacks on Fed chair after rates held steady
Recommended
Syrian FM on Moscow visit says wants Russia by our side

Syrian FM on Moscow visit says wants Russia 'by our side'
Canada joins France, UK with Palestine plan

Canada joins France, UK with Palestine plan
Zelensky urges allies to push for regime change in Russia

Zelensky urges allies to push for 'regime change' in Russia
Millions return home as Pacific tsunami warnings lifted

Millions return home as Pacific tsunami warnings lifted
Lithuanian PM resigns amid corruption probe

Lithuanian PM resigns amid corruption probe
FBI opens New Zealand office, citing China threat

FBI opens New Zealand office, citing China threat
Russia strikes kill six in Kiev, Moscow says captured key town

Russia strikes kill six in Kiev, Moscow says captured key town
WORLD US to refuse visas to Palestinian Authority officials

US to refuse visas to Palestinian Authority officials

Washington said on July 31 it would deny visas to Palestinian Authority officials and sharply criticized the body which governs parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, just as multiple U.S. allies move to recognize Palestinian statehood.
ECONOMY Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks

Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks

Microsoft surged above $4 trillion in market value early July 31 following strong earnings, as investor bullishness for artificial intelligence lifted major indices further into record territory.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿