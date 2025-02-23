EU's Bulgaria office attacked by anti-euro militants

EU's Bulgaria office attacked by anti-euro militants

SOFIA
EUs Bulgaria office attacked by anti-euro militants

Far-right opponents of Bulgaria adopting the common European currency attacked the offices of the EU's official representation in the capital Sofia on Feb. 22.

Protesters attempted to storm the building and a Molotov cocktail briefly set fire to the front door. Windows on the first floor were broken and the building was sprayed with red paint.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the Bulgarian government condemned the attack.

Some 2,000 to 3,000 people joined a protest on Feb. 22 organised by the pro-Russian far-right Vazrazhdane party against the Balkan EU member joining the euro bloc.

The crowd burned effigies of EU leaders including European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.

Six people were arrested and 10 police lightly injured as the crowd was dispersed with tear gas.

Von der Leyen said on X that there were "outrageous scenes in Sofia where our EU office has been vandalised".

"In Europe, we exercise the right to demonstrate in a peaceful way. Violence and vandalism are never the answer," she added.

"Attacks on institutions are unacceptable", especially "when they come from supporters of a party that is represented in the European Parliament," the Bulgarian government said on its official Facebook page.

Bulgaria has been trying for years to satisfy the ECB's conditions to join the euro zone, and hopes to adopt the common currency in 2026.

The far-right has demanded a referendum on keeping the national lev currency, but its requests have been rejected by both parliament and the constitutional court.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hackers drain bank accounts in long-running scam

Hackers drain bank accounts in long-running scam
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hackers drain bank accounts in long-running scam

    Hackers drain bank accounts in long-running scam

  2. Greek FM stresses ‘structured dialogue’ in ties with Ankara ahead of US visit

    Greek FM stresses ‘structured dialogue’ in ties with Ankara ahead of US visit

  3. Iraq finalizes procedures to resume oil export via Türkiye’s Ceyhan

    Iraq finalizes procedures to resume oil export via Türkiye’s Ceyhan

  4. Israel deploys first tanks in West Bank in over 2 decades

    Israel deploys first tanks in West Bank in over 2 decades

  5. Tens of thousands flock to Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut

    Tens of thousands flock to Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut
Recommended
Türkiye ranks 2nd in the world in mega yacht production

Türkiye ranks 2nd in the world in mega yacht production
Credit card payments surged 69 percent annually in January

Credit card payments surged 69 percent annually in January
SPK launches probe into price fluctuations in stock exchange

SPK launches probe into price fluctuations in stock exchange
Fourth quarter GDP growth seen at 2.98 percent

Fourth quarter GDP growth seen at 2.98 percent
Turkish startup investments soared fivefold to in 2024

Turkish startup investments soared fivefold to in 2024
Australian PM vows extra $5.4 bn for health care

Australian PM vows extra $5.4 bn for health care
WORLD Greek FM stresses ‘structured dialogue’ in ties with Ankara ahead of US visit

Greek FM stresses ‘structured dialogue’ in ties with Ankara ahead of US visit

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis has emphasized the recent positive momentum in Athens-Ankara relations, emphasizing the “structured dialogue” that has characterized diplomatic efforts over the past 18 months.

ECONOMY Türkiye ranks 2nd in the world in mega yacht production

Türkiye ranks 2nd in the world in mega yacht production

Türkiye ranks second in the world in mega yacht production, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced, citing data from Boat International’s 2025 Global Order Book report.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿