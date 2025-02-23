EU's Bulgaria office attacked by anti-euro militants

SOFIA

Far-right opponents of Bulgaria adopting the common European currency attacked the offices of the EU's official representation in the capital Sofia on Feb. 22.

Protesters attempted to storm the building and a Molotov cocktail briefly set fire to the front door. Windows on the first floor were broken and the building was sprayed with red paint.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the Bulgarian government condemned the attack.

Some 2,000 to 3,000 people joined a protest on Feb. 22 organised by the pro-Russian far-right Vazrazhdane party against the Balkan EU member joining the euro bloc.

The crowd burned effigies of EU leaders including European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.

Six people were arrested and 10 police lightly injured as the crowd was dispersed with tear gas.

Von der Leyen said on X that there were "outrageous scenes in Sofia where our EU office has been vandalised".

"In Europe, we exercise the right to demonstrate in a peaceful way. Violence and vandalism are never the answer," she added.

"Attacks on institutions are unacceptable", especially "when they come from supporters of a party that is represented in the European Parliament," the Bulgarian government said on its official Facebook page.

Bulgaria has been trying for years to satisfy the ECB's conditions to join the euro zone, and hopes to adopt the common currency in 2026.

The far-right has demanded a referendum on keeping the national lev currency, but its requests have been rejected by both parliament and the constitutional court.