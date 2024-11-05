EU's Borrell slams 'extremist settler violence' in West Bank

BRUSSELS

Children peep from the window of a building which was slighty burned following a reported attack by Israeli settlers in a residential area on the outskirts of Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank, on Nov. 4, 2024. (Photo by Zain JAAFAR / AFP)

The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, on Monday condemned the "extremist settler violence" in the West Bank, warning of escalating tensions across Palestinian territories.

In a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, Borrell warned that the situation in Gaza and the Occupied Territories is "deteriorating by the hour," lamenting that "no one seems to be able or willing to stop this."

The EU foreign policy chief specifically called out violent settlers for spreading "destruction" in the West Bank.

"Extremist settlers torched vehicles and damaged apartments in Al-Bireh, occupied West Bank," Borrell stated, adding, "The EU strongly condemns extremist settler violence, as well as the expansion of illegal settlements."

Borrell emphasized Israel's responsibility to protect all civilians and "hold the perpetrators accountable," a pointed reminder of international legal obligations amidst rising violence.

The diplomat's concerns extended beyond the West Bank to the dire situation in Gaza. He highlighted that the last three "partially operating" hospitals in northern Gaza were targeted "with an intensity rarely seen in modern warfare," underscoring the severe humanitarian crisis unfolding in the enclave.

"It is high time to end this war, free the hostages, and ensure the unimpeded access of humanitarian aid to Gaza," Borrell urged.

He called for an immediate halt to "violent settlers and destruction in the West Bank, and to put an end to the illegal occupation of Palestinian Territories."

The Israeli army's ongoing offensive in northern Gaza, which began on Oct. 5, has drawn sharp criticism. While Israel claims to be preventing Hamas from regrouping, Palestinians accuse the military of attempting to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents. Palestinian health authorities report that more than 1,800 people have been killed since this latest onslaught began last month.

The broader conflict, ignited by a Hamas attack in October 2023, has seen Israel continue its devastating offensive on Gaza despite a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire. Local health authorities report a staggering death toll of nearly 43,400, predominantly women and children, with over 102,200 injured.