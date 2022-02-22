Eurozone growth jumps as pandemic restrictions ease

  • February 22 2022 07:00:00

Eurozone growth jumps as pandemic restrictions ease

BRUSSELS
Eurozone growth jumps as pandemic restrictions ease

Economic growth in the eurozone jumped sharply in February as coronavirus restrictions were eased, a key survey showed yesterday.

Growth accelerated to a five-month high, IHS Markit said in its closely watched monthly survey,
IHS Markit’s Flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index, seen as guide to overall economic health, jumped to a five-month high of 55.8 in February from 52.3 in January. Anything above 50 indicates growth. But it also noted that persistent supply constraints and soaring energy prices also pushed inflation to a record level.

The rise was attributed to the eurozone - the 19 EU countries using the euro - exiting two months of tough restrictions designed to slow the spread of the Omicron variant. Omicron is now the dominant strain in Europe, but governments regard it as less grave than previous variants because widespread vaccinations and booster jabs have muted its impact.

After two months of curbs that hit the eurozone economy, “February saw these restrictions ease to the lowest since November,” IHS Markit said.

The service sector led the newfound optimism, as increased travel and tourism pushed it to its highest level since last November.

Manufacturing increased “also accelerated slightly, attaining the fastest expansion since last September, thanks in part to improved supply availability” and a rise in demand.

However, supply constraints remained, causing backlogs, and average prices for goods and services spiked to the highest level recorded in the PMI surveys.

“Soaring energy costs and rising wages have added to inflationary pressures, resulting in the largest rise in selling prices yet recorded in a quarter of a century of survey data history,” said IHS Markit’s chief economist, Chris Williamson.

“The intensification of inflationary pressures will add to speculation of an increasing hawkish stance” at the European Central Bank (ECB), he said.

The survey showed that growth in the eurozone’s powerhouse Germany was at a six-month high, with an index reading of 56.2.

The second-biggest economy, France, was doing even better, with growth at an eight-month high and an index reading of 57.4.

In Britain, outside the single currency bloc and the European Union, the private sector picked up at the fastest pace since June 2021, as spending on travel, leisure and entertainment rose.

“The surge in the eurozone flash Composite PMI for February suggests activity is recovering well from the pandemic-related weakness over the winter,” said Andrew Kenningham at Capital Economics.

“Having regained its pre-pandemic level in Q4 2021, the eurozone economy is likely to expand at a reasonable pace in the first quarter of this year and should accelerate in the next two quarters as tourism, travel and hospitality get back to normal.”

Inflation in the eurozone hit a record high in January at 5.1 percent annually and the ECB is under growing pressure to tighten monetary policy.

“The PMI suggests the winter economic dip could be much milder than expected, labour market pressures continue to build and second-round effects are resulting in more broad-based price pressures at the moment,” said Bert Colijn at ING.

“Expect this to add to hawkish pressures ahead of the ECB’s March meeting.”

TURKEY Turkey rejects Russia’s recognition of two breakaway ‘states’ in Ukraine

Turkey rejects Russia’s recognition of two breakaway ‘states’ in Ukraine
MOST POPULAR

  1. Face mask sales drop sharply in Istanbul

    Face mask sales drop sharply in Istanbul

  2. Putin recognizes independence of separatists, orders troops to eastern Ukraine

    Putin recognizes independence of separatists, orders troops to eastern Ukraine

  3. Brawl erupts at anger management meeting

    Brawl erupts at anger management meeting

  4. Experts warn of risks from growing population density in Istanbul

    Experts warn of risks from growing population density in Istanbul

  5. Turkey’s climate law to be prepared swiftly, says minister

    Turkey’s climate law to be prepared swiftly, says minister
Recommended
Finance minister holds meeting with exporters

Finance minister holds meeting with exporters
Foreign visitors more than doubled last month

Foreign visitors more than doubled last month
Ukraine showdown casts shadow over Qatar gas summit

Ukraine showdown casts shadow over Qatar gas summit
Rents reach super-high levels across United States

Rents reach super-high levels across United States
Thailand’s economy rebounds in final quarter

Thailand’s economy rebounds in final quarter
Federal Reserve approves stricter trading rules

Federal Reserve approves stricter trading rules
WORLD Trump’s social media app launches year after Twitter ban

Trump’s social media app launches year after Twitter ban

Former President Donald Trump’s social media app that he hopes will rival Twitter launched on Feb. 21 as he seeks a new digital stage to rally his supporters and fight Big Tech limits on speech, a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
ECONOMY Finance minister holds meeting with exporters

Finance minister holds meeting with exporters

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati on Feb. 21 met with delegations of Turkish exporters and automotive distributors.
SPORTS Djokovic triumphs to loud cheers in first match since Australia deportation

Djokovic triumphs to loud cheers in first match since Australia deportation

Novak Djokovic made a successful return to the tour for the first time since his deportation from Australia, kicking off his 2022 campaign with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti in Dubai on Feb. 21. 