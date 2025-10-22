Eurostar plans double-decker train amid competition threat

Eurostar plans double-decker train amid competition threat

LONDON
Eurostar plans double-decker train amid competition threat

Eurostar said Wednesday it will run double-decker trains through the Channel Tunnel for the first time, as it faces potential competition on its routes between London and mainland Europe.

A 2.0-billion euro ($2.3-billion) investment in up to 50 electric double-decker trains built by French group Alstom could help Eurostar reach 30 million annual passengers by the new decade, up around 50 percent from current traveller numbers.

It comes as other European operators are eyeing the cross-Channel route linking England with France, which could break Eurostar's three-decade monopoly on passenger services.

Italy's Trenitalia, the UK's Virgin, Spain's Evolyn, and the Dutch startup Heuro have all indicated interest.

'Milestone'

Eurostar chief executive Gwendoline Cazenave said the company's "milestone order" for Alstom trains "marks the concrete realisation of Eurostar's ambitious growth strategy -- to reach 30 million passengers".

"We're particularly proud to bring double-decker trains to the UK for the very first time," she added in a statement.

Alstom on Wednesday confirmed an initial order for 30 Avelia Horizon trains worth around 1.4 billion euros, with an option for 20 more.

Cazenave told AFP that Alstom was chosen thanks to its ability to deliver new trains faster than competitors, the result of an existing contract with Eurostar's majority shareholder and French railway operator SNCF.

"We should receive all... (50) trains by the mid-2030s," she added.

Seat capacity is set to increase by 20 percent on each new train, to be known as Eurostar Celestia.

Alstom chief executive Henri Poupart-Lafarge said "this new-generation train, designed to meet the demands of international very high-speed traffic, embodies our vision of sustainable and competitive European mobility".

More seats, more routes

It is expected that each 200-metre train will have around 540 seats, while two can be joined to double the capacity, as happens with the current Eurostar fleet.

The trains, to replace most of Eurostar's current fleet, will enter service in 2031, as the company looks to begin London-Geneva and London-Frankfurt routes.

This will add to the company's services between the British capital and France, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands.

The London-Paris route, carrying eight million passengers each year, aims for two million more by 2030.

Virgin Group, the conglomerate founded by British entrepreneur Richard Branson, is hoping to launch a high-speed train service through the Channel Tunnel in 2029.

Britain's rail regulator earlier this year ruled that Eurostar's London maintenance depot, Temple Mills, could be made available to other operators.

Eurostar said it plans to maintain its new fleet at the depot, which would be developed to accommodate the new trains at a cost of around 80 million euros while creating some 350 jobs.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

    Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

  2. Putin says US sanctions 'serious' but won't significantly hit economy

    Putin says US sanctions 'serious' but won't significantly hit economy

  3. Parliament elects five new members to Court of Accounts

    Parliament elects five new members to Court of Accounts

  4. Syrian forces agree truce with French-led jihadist group

    Syrian forces agree truce with French-led jihadist group

  5. Istanbul to tighten rules for aggressive sellers

    Istanbul to tighten rules for aggressive sellers
Recommended
Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 39.5 percent

Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 39.5 percent
Turkish consumer confidence down in October

Turkish consumer confidence down in October
Olive production forecast at 2.45 million tons for 2025-2026

Olive production forecast at 2.45 million tons for 2025-2026
Türkiye Wealth Fund’s investments amount to $13 billion

Türkiye Wealth Fund’s investments amount to $13 billion
Budget allocates $1.4 billion to strengthen trade

Budget allocates $1.4 billion to strengthen trade
Amazon uses AI to make robots better warehouse workers

Amazon uses AI to make robots better warehouse workers
To make ends meet, Argentines sell their possessions

To make ends meet, Argentines sell their possessions
WORLD Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump will sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week as he wraps up a nearly one-week tour of Asia, the White House confirmed Thursday.
ECONOMY Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 39.5 percent

Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 39.5 percent

The Turkish Central Bank on Oct. 23 lowered its policy rate by 100 basis points, matching market forecasts.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿