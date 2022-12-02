Eurostar faces Christmas strikes over pay row

Eurostar faces Christmas strikes over pay row

LONDON
Eurostar faces Christmas strikes over pay row

High-speed train operator Eurostar will face security staff walkouts that will “severely” disrupt busy Christmas services, their trade union has said.    

Eurostar, which links London with Paris and Brussels, is the latest firm hit by strikes as salaries fail to keep pace with rocketing inflation in a cost-of-living crisis.   

The RMT rail union said in a statement that members working as Eurostar security voted overwhelmingly to strike on Dec. 16, 18, 22 and 23.    

“The strike action will severely affect Eurostar services and travel plans for people over the December period,” it added.   

More than 100 staff had voted “emphatically” to reject a pay offer that was below inflation.    

The RMT added that the security workers are employed by facilities contractor Mitie.   

“Security staff are essential to the running of Eurostar and it is disgraceful they are not being paid a decent wage,” said RMT general secretary Mick Lynch.   

“I urge Mitie and Eurostar to come to a negotiated settlement with RMT as soon as possible.”    

Britain faces a grim winter of discontent this year as strikes multiply across public and private sectors as pay is eroded by surging consumer prices.   

Ambulance workers on Nov. 30 joined nurses in voting to go on strike ahead of Christmas.    

Numerous other staff, from lawyers to airport ground personnel, have also held strikes this year as Britain contends with its worst cost-of-living crisis in generations.    

U.K. inflation accelerated in October to a 41-year peak at 11.1 percent on runaway energy and food bills.

Economy,

ARTS & LIFE Soft Machine to perform in Istanbul

Soft Machine to perform in Istanbul
MOST POPULAR

  1. Rare ‘Don Quixote’ editions sold in UK go up for auction

    Rare ‘Don Quixote’ editions sold in UK go up for auction

  2. Fake diplomas sold for 100,000 Liras

    Fake diplomas sold for 100,000 Liras

  3. Turkish-US defense chiefs discuss Türkiye’s planned op to Syria

    Turkish-US defense chiefs discuss Türkiye’s planned op to Syria

  4. Turkish ‘nurse kickboxer’ becomes European champion

    Turkish ‘nurse kickboxer’ becomes European champion

  5. Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

    Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’
Recommended
US rate hikes could slow in December: Fed chair

US rate hikes could slow  in December: Fed chair
THY targets 2 million passengers in US market

THY targets 2 million passengers in US market
Minister rejects claims 30,000 software developers left Türkiye

Minister rejects claims 30,000 software developers left Türkiye
Manufacturing PMI eases to 45.7 in November

Manufacturing PMI eases to 45.7 in November
India’s Tata Sons to merge Air India with Vistara airlines

India’s Tata Sons to merge Air India with Vistara airlines
Norway to scrap gas exploration licences in untapped areas

Norway to scrap gas exploration licences in untapped areas
WORLD ISIL leader killed by Free Syrian Army in Daraa: US

ISIL leader killed by Free Syrian Army in Daraa: US

The U.S. has announced that the Free Syrian Army has killed the leader of ISIL, Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, while ISIL confirmed the news, announcing a replacement to head up its remaining sleeper cells.
ECONOMY Minister rejects claims 30,000 software developers left Türkiye

Minister rejects claims 30,000 software developers left Türkiye

Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank has refuted the claims that 30,000 software developers have left Türkiye.
SPORTS Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

Court sees corner pole as ‘fatal weapon’

The court has arrested the assailant involved in the tragic incident of the Nov. 27 İzmir derby for injuring a goalkeeper over the charge of “homicidal attempt,” considering the corner pole used by the assailant a “fatal weapon.”