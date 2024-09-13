European Union countries biggest investors in Türkiye

European Union countries biggest investors in Türkiye

ISTANBUL
European Union countries biggest investors in Türkiye

Most foreign direct investments (FDI) into Türkiye in July 2024 came from European Union (EU-27) countries, the International Investors’ Association (YASED) has said in a report, based on the latest balance of payments data.

The EU accounted for 70 percent of FDI inflows, followed by the Americas at 12 percent.

The breakdown of the FDI equity capital inflow in Türkiye showed that Germany had the largest share with 39 percent, followed by the Netherlands with 24 percent, the United States with 12 percent, Switzerland with 5 percent, and the United Kingdom with 4 percent, according to the association.

Türkiye recorded a $587 million FDI inflows via equity capital flow, $289 million through real estate sales to foreign nationals, and $306 million through debt instruments, YASED said.

“However, divestment decreased the overall FDI inflows by $2 million. Consequently, Türkiye’s total FDI inflow totaled $1.18 billion in July 2024,” it added.

With $5.9 billion in FDI during the first seven months of the year, performance was nearly identical to the same period last year, which saw $5.87 billion in FDI, YASED noted.

“Notably, real estate sales accounted for 31 percent of total FDI inflows in the first seven months of 2024,” it said.

Since 2002, cumulative FDI inflows to Türkiye have surpassed $269 billion.

In July, the sector encompassing “manufacture of chemicals, chemical products, basic pharmaceutical products and materials’’ garnered a significant share, amounting to 29 percent with an inflow totaling $168 million, according to the YASED report.

“The other leading sectors by equity capital investments included the manufacturing of computers, electronic-electrical and optical equipment [20 percent], wholesale and retail trade [14 percent] and construction [12 percent],” it said.

The share of the finance sector in FDI inflows was 2 percent in July and 31 percent in 2002-2023.

While the highest monthly portfolio inflow in 10 years occurred in July, the total inflow in the last year was 34.5 billion dollars, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek wrote on X, commenting on the latest balance of payments data.

Türkiye's current account surplus rose to $566 million in July, more than the market forecast, the Central Bank said on Sept. 12.

The figure increased from a downwardly revised $330 billion surplus in June.

For the January-July period, the current account balance registered a $16.1 billion deficit.

biggest,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

    Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

  2. Trump sharpens anti-migrant attacks as both candidates visit key states

    Trump sharpens anti-migrant attacks as both candidates visit key states

  3. Funeral held in Türkiye for activist killed by Israel in West Bank

    Funeral held in Türkiye for activist killed by Israel in West Bank

  4. Türkiye's intel chief, Hamas leaders discuss Gaza ceasefire in Ankara

    Türkiye's intel chief, Hamas leaders discuss Gaza ceasefire in Ankara

  5. Türkiye appreciates Spain's Palestinian support, pushes for peace in Madrid

    Türkiye appreciates Spain's Palestinian support, pushes for peace in Madrid
Recommended
Some 4.4 percent of Turkish enterprises uses AI technology

Some 4.4 percent of Turkish enterprises uses AI technology
Limak listed among top 50 international contactors

Limak listed among top 50 international contactors
Inflation expectations improve in September, shows survey

Inflation expectations improve in September, shows survey
Microsoft cutting more jobs from its gaming unit

Microsoft cutting more jobs from its gaming unit
Fiat 500 electric production pauses for one month

Fiat 500 electric production pauses for one month
Tourism rebounds but remains vulnerable to ‘health threats’

Tourism rebounds but remains vulnerable to ‘health threats’
WORLD Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday delayed a decision to let Ukraine fire long-range Western-supplied missiles into Russia, a plan that sparked dire threats from Moscow of a war with NATO.
ECONOMY Some 4.4 percent of Turkish enterprises uses AI technology

Some 4.4 percent of Turkish enterprises uses AI technology

Some 4.4 percent of Turkish enterprises say they are using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, down from 5.5 percent in 2023, according to a survey by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿