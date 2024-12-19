European Investment Bank moves to resume activities in Türkiye

European Investment Bank moves to resume activities in Türkiye

ISTANBUL
European Investment Bank moves to resume activities in Türkiye

The European Investment Bank (EIB), known as the European Union’s financial arm and a pivotal financier of collaborative ventures, has initiated efforts to resume its operations in Türkiye after a five-year hiatus.

“The EIB has been invited by the EU Council and the European Commission to reassess its engagement with Türkiye,” an EIB spokesperson told Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency on Dec. 19.

Signaling the commencement of a process to reactivate its activities in Türkiye, the spokesperson remarked, “As suggested in the EU Council’s resolutions, this process has been launched in a phased, proportional and reversible manner for a potential reengagement with Türkiye.”

The spokesperson further emphasized that the EIB's prospective operations, in alignment with EU policies, would primarily focus on climate action, the green transition, post-earthquake recovery and migration-related initiatives.

Since the EIB Global began its operations in Türkiye in 1965, it has extended over 30 billion euros ($31.2 billion) in financing to the country.

The bank’s most recent undertaking was a 400 million euros loan agreement aimed at rehabilitating water and wastewater infrastructure in Turkish southern provinces affected by the earthquakes that occurred on Feb. 6, 2023.

Headquartered in Luxembourg, the EU’s bank had ceased its activities in Türkiye in 2019.

This suspension, along with various other measures impacting multiple facets of EU-Türkiye relations, was implemented during heightened tensions stemming from Türkiye’s hydrocarbon exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Prior to this hiatus, the EIB had been disbursing 1–2 billion euros annually to Türkiye for diverse projects. In 2016 alone, the bank allocated over 2.1 billion euros to various Turkish initiatives. By 2019, however, lending had dwindled to approximately 117 million euros for previously approved projects.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

LATEST NEWS

  1. Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

    Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

  2. CHP leader visits jailed mayor, others in prison

    CHP leader visits jailed mayor, others in prison

  3. Dozens arrested in Mersin customs probe

    Dozens arrested in Mersin customs probe

  4. German health system grapples with potential returns of Syrian doctors

    German health system grapples with potential returns of Syrian doctors

  5. European Investment Bank moves to resume activities in Türkiye

    European Investment Bank moves to resume activities in Türkiye
Recommended
CHP leader visits jailed mayor, others in prison

CHP leader visits jailed mayor, others in prison
Dozens arrested in Mersin customs probe

Dozens arrested in Mersin customs probe
Int’l bodies fail to provide peace, security: Erdoğan

Int’l bodies fail to provide peace, security: Erdoğan
Defense spox rejects US claims of ceasefire with YPG

Defense spox rejects US claims of ceasefire with YPG
319 arrested in illegal gambling operation

319 arrested in illegal gambling operation

FM calls for immediate steps to address Syrias urgent needs

FM calls for immediate steps to address Syria's urgent needs
WORLD Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

Sri Lanka’s navy said on Dec. 19 it was heading to aid a group of around 100 Rohingya refugees from war-torn Myanmar adrift in a fishing trawler off the Indian Ocean island.
ECONOMY Mergers, acquisitions volume doubles in Türkiye in 2024

Mergers, acquisitions volume doubles in Türkiye in 2024

The transaction volume of mergers and acquisitions in Türkiye rose to $5.5 billion from January to November, doubling from last year, according to a recent report by the KPMG Türkiye services firm.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿