European commercial vehicle market narrows in November

BRUSSELS

New commercial vehicle registrations across the European Union retreated for the fifth consecutive month, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) announced on Dec. 23.

Commercial vehicle registrations across the 27-member bloc reached 142,480 units in November, down 14.7 percent from the same month last year, it said.

The van segment’s double-digit drop weighed heavily on the overall result, as vans accounted for over 80 percent of total commercial vehicle sales in the European Union. The region’s four major markets posted strong declines last month, with the sharpest drop seen in Spain (-30.4 percent).

During the first 11 months of 2021, EU commercial vehicle registrations remained up by 11.5 percent, still benefiting from 2020’s low base for comparison. The largest markets performed well so far this year, especially Italy (+17.6 percent) and France (+9.4 percent), although the percentage increases in Germany (+1.3 percent) and Spain (+0.6 percent) fell significantly compared to earlier months.

In the same period, new heavy trucks were registered across the European Union, up 21.0 percent compared to the same period one year ago. With the exception of Greece (-3.6 percent) all EU markets managed to post growth over this period, including Italy (+25.5 percent), Spain (+13.1 percent), Germany (+9.8 percent) and France (+5.9 percent).

From January to November, new bus and coach registrations across the EU grew by 2.3 percent to reach 26,101 units.

Eleven months into 2021, new truck sales in the EU increased by 16.6 percent year-to-date, with 264,031 units registered in total.

Turkey’s automotive production, including light commercial vehicles, tractors and automobiles, dropped by 19.7 percent to 115,078 units in November, according to a report released by the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) on Dec. 12.

In the first 11 months of this year, Turkey’s automotive production was down by 0.3 percent to 1.14 million units, while car production decreased by 7 percent to 706,265 units.