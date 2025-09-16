Europe stumped by Trump demands over Russia sanctions

Europe stumped by Trump demands over Russia sanctions

BRUSSELS - AFP
Europe stumped by Trump demands over Russia sanctions

FILE- From left, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finland's President Alexander Stubb, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte pose for a group photo in the Grand Foyer of the White House, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded that allies stop buying Russian oil before he moves on punishing Moscow, and told them to hit China with tariffs.

But Trump's requests do not seem feasible, and the EU notes that it has already hammered the Kremlin with sanctions.

Meanwhile, diplomats fear it could be a ploy by Trump to again stall on taking a tough stance against Russia himself.

  Stopping oil purchases? 

In a Truth Social post over the weekend, Trump said he would impose "major sanctions" on Moscow if all NATO countries stopped buying Russian oil.

The 27-nation EU has already banned most imports of Russian oil after the Kremlin's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, slashing the share of oil it imports from Russia from 29 percent in early 2021 to two percent by mid-2025.

Currently Hungary and Slovakia, both countries friendly to both Moscow and Trump, still buy oil from Russia.

The EU is planning to end that entirely and has announced a plan to phase out purchases of all Russian oil and gas by the end of 2027.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has said Brussels is "looking at phasing out Russian fossil fuels faster" as it works with partners on toughening sanctions against Moscow.

Other officials have suggested they plan to stick broadly to a timeline EU energy commissioner Dan Jorgensen called "very ambitious" after talks with his U.S. counterpart last week.

But diplomats have welcomed any possible pressure from Trump on Budapest and Bratislava, arguing it could help stiffen European resolve.

"We wouldn't mind some extra push on Hungary, Slovakia from his side as well," an EU diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive deliberations.

If Trump is serious about getting all NATO countries to turn off the taps, then the bigger issue could be non-EU member Türkiye.

Ankara has refused to join international sanctions on Moscow and has even stepped up its purchases of Russian oil.

  Tariffs on China? 

If Trump is largely preaching to the choir on trying to get Europe to cut Russian oil imports, then on China tariffs he is swimming against the tide.

In his post he said NATO countries should place "50% to 100% TARIFFS ON CHINA, to be fully withdrawn after the WAR with Russia and Ukraine is ended".

The EU has already blacklisted firms and banks in China accused of supporting Russia's military or helping circumvent EU sanctions.

But the free-trading bloc is no fan of tariffs, and while it has its own grievances over China's commercial practices, Brussels has no appetite for a broader trade war with the Asian giant.

"Tariffs is not something that is really discussed at the moment," the EU diplomat said.

  So what is the EU doing? 

Brussels is about to put forward its proposals for a 19th package of EU sanctions on Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.

Despite the bloc's top sanctions envoy holding talks in Washington last week, diplomats say that genuine coordination with the United States does not seem on the table.

Officials say the next round of measures should see more Chinese businesses targeted, but they do not expect a broader onslaught against Beijing.

Sceptical voices have also pointed out that Trump's demands for action coincide with U.S. commercial interests.

But a second diplomat said the requests put the bloc "in a tight spot".

"Even if his requests are deliberately excessive, it still forces us to come to terms with them in some kind of way in order to avoid him shifting the blame onto the EU," the diplomat said.

By demanding something he knows the EU is not willing to do, officials worry that Trump could be looking to justify not going after Russia himself.

"What is dangerous is that the U.S. administration hints that if we don't follow through with this idea, the EU is not serious enough in the U.S.'s eyes in wanting to end the war," a third EU diplomat said.

"This would be a dangerous spin."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israels ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

    Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

  2. Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says

    Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says

  3. Bartholomew tells Trump Istanbul seminary may reopen in 2026

    Bartholomew tells Trump Istanbul seminary may reopen in 2026

  4. US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

    US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

  5. Germany raids suspected armed far-right group

    Germany raids suspected armed far-right group
Recommended
US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight
Germany raids suspected armed far-right group

Germany raids suspected armed far-right group
2025 summer Spains warmest on record

2025 summer Spain's warmest on record
Serbia indicts ex-minister over train station tragedy

Serbia indicts ex-minister over train station tragedy
Luxembourg says will recognize Palestinian State

Luxembourg says will recognize Palestinian State
UN investigators say Israel committing genocide in Gaza

UN investigators say Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
WORLD US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

The United States said on Sept. 15 it has decertified Colombia as an ally in the fight against drugs, a decision that could cost Bogota hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. military support.
ECONOMY Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024

Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024

The total assets of companies operating in Türkiye reached 95.84 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024, according to sector balance sheet data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿