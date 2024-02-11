Eurobond issue sees strong demand

Eurobond issue sees strong demand

ANKARA
Eurobond issue sees strong demand

Demand was strong for Türkiye’s 10-year dollar-denominated bond, which marked the first Eurobond issuance since the elections last May.

The transaction for the bond due 2024 was finalized with a nominal amount of $3 billion, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The offering attracted an orderbook of more than 3 times the actual issue size from approximately 300 accounts, according to the statement.

“Some 42 percent of the issue was sold to investors in the U.K. and Ireland, 27 percent in the US, 20 percent in the Middle East, 6 percent in other European countries, 4 percent in Türkiye and 1 percent in other countries,” it detailed.

The 10-year bond has a coupon rate of 7.625 percent and a yield to investors of 7.875 percent.

The proceeds of the issue will be transferred to the Treasury accounts on Feb. 15.

The Treasury had mandated BBVA, Citi, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley for the bond issuance.

The government is working hard to improve the investment environment in Türkiye, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said on Feb. 10.

“Fund and foreign direct investment inflows into Türkiye will increase this year. We are already seeing signs of this,” Yılmaz said in a speech he delivered at the Türkiye-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum in Ankara.

Türkiye will have the share it deserves from capital inflows into the emerging countries, the vice president added.

In a report earlier this month, Fitch ratings said that higher growth in emerging markets relative to developed markets and the prospect of U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year are expected to push emerging-market net capital flows to a decade high in 2024.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Musks Neuralink moves legal home to Nevada

Musk's Neuralink moves legal home to Nevada 
LATEST NEWS

  1. Musk's Neuralink moves legal home to Nevada 

    Musk's Neuralink moves legal home to Nevada 

  2. Eurobond issue sees strong demand

    Eurobond issue sees strong demand

  3. Rent prices falling in Antalya as Russians leave the city

    Rent prices falling in Antalya as Russians leave the city

  4. Former ‘The Mandalorian’ actress sues Disney, Lucasfilms

    Former ‘The Mandalorian’ actress sues Disney, Lucasfilms

  5. Erdoğan condemns attack on AKP event, announces capture of one assailant

    Erdoğan condemns attack on AKP event, announces capture of one assailant
Recommended
Musks Neuralink moves legal home to Nevada

Musk's Neuralink moves legal home to Nevada 
Rent prices falling in Antalya as Russians leave the city

Rent prices falling in Antalya as Russians leave the city
US banking system well-capitalized despite risks: Yellen

US banking system 'well-capitalized' despite risks: Yellen
Hermes posts record annual sales and net profit

Hermes posts record annual sales and net profit
Jeff Bezos sells off $2 bn in Amazon shares

Jeff Bezos sells off $2 bn in Amazon shares
Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan sign Joint Economic Commission protocol

Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan sign Joint Economic Commission protocol
WORLD Greta Thunberg joins anti-motorway protest

Greta Thunberg joins anti-motorway protest

Climate activist Greta Thunberg Saturday joined a banned anti-motorway protest where police had fired tear gas and made arrests the previous day.
ECONOMY Musks Neuralink moves legal home to Nevada

Musk's Neuralink moves legal home to Nevada 

Elon Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink has moved its legal corporate home from Delaware to Nevada after a Delaware judge struck down Musk's $55.8 billion pay package as CEO of Tesla.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿