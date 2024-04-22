EU urged not to ease up on Ukraine aid after US vote

EU urged not to ease up on Ukraine aid after US vote

LUXEMBOURG
EU urged not to ease up on Ukraine aid after US vote

European Union ministers on April 22 said Europe must still speed up its arms deliveries to Ukraine, after U.S. lawmakers eased pressure by unblocking a major aid package.

But at a meeting of EU defense and foreign ministers in Luxembourg there was no sign of more pledges of vitally needed air defense for Kiev.

"We have to step up. It's a crucial time," Latvia's foreign minister Baiba Braze said at the start of the meeting.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Saturday cheered Ukraine and its allies by approving a $61-billion package for Kiev after six months of political wrangling.

"We dodged a historic bullet but, unfortunately, many more bullets are on the way," said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.

"We can be joyous for a day, but we have to be prepared for the battles to come tomorrow."

While U.S. aid has been stalled, Ukraine has been pleading with its EU backers to ramp up supplies of air defenses desperately needed to repel Russian attacks.

But Europe has struggled to come up with the weaponry needed to keep Kiev in the fight and Ukrainian forces are being pushed back along the front line.

So far only Germany has answered Kiev's call in recent days by saying it would send an extra Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

"We have been giving a lot of warnings, letters, asking them [EU countries] to see what we can do," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

"We need more ammunition. We need more launchers."

EU ministers once again heard Kiev's appeals for urgent action when their Ukrainian counterparts briefed them on the dire situation on the ground.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on April 19 that he expected more NATO countries to make announcements on fresh air defenses for Kiev "soon."

Ukraine has asked especially for seven more advanced Patriot systems capable of shooting down Russia's hypersonic missiles, but is keen to get any help it can.

Six nations in the EU, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania and Spain, have the U.S.-designed systems.

"What we need is action," said Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren.

"Sometimes you need to talk to get the action and that's what we're doing today."

Meanwhile, Poland is ready to host nuclear arms if NATO decides to deploy the weapons in the face of Russia reinforcing its armaments in Belarus and Kaliningrad, President Andrzej Duda said in an interview published on April 22.

Poland, a NATO member and a staunch supporter of Ukraine, shares a border with both Russia's Kaliningrad exclave and with Belarus, Moscow's ally.

"If our allies decide to deploy nuclear arms on our territory as part of nuclear sharing, to reinforce NATO's eastern flank, we are ready to do so," Duda said in an interview published by the Fakt daily.

"Russia is increasingly militarizing Kaliningrad. Recently it has been relocating its nuclear weapons to Belarus," he added.

European Union,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Iraq sign key deals to launch new term in ties

Türkiye, Iraq sign key deals to launch 'new term' in ties
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Iraq sign key deals to launch 'new term' in ties

    Türkiye, Iraq sign key deals to launch 'new term' in ties

  2. Security forces destroy 82 PKK hideouts, says Yerlikaya

    Security forces destroy 82 PKK hideouts, says Yerlikaya

  3. Israeli military intel chief resigns amid ‘new step’ in war

    Israeli military intel chief resigns amid ‘new step’ in war

  4. Czech-Turkish park to be built in Prague

    Czech-Turkish park to be built in Prague

  5. German president in Istanbul on first leg of 3-day Türkiye visit

    German president in Istanbul on first leg of 3-day Türkiye visit
Recommended
Israeli military intel chief resigns amid ‘new step’ in war

Israeli military intel chief resigns amid ‘new step’ in war
Israel army says military intelligence chief resigns

Israel army says military intelligence chief resigns

West Bank camp mourns Palestinians killed in Israeli raid

West Bank camp mourns Palestinians killed in Israeli raid
North Korea fires salvo of short-range ballistic missiles

North Korea fires salvo of short-range ballistic missiles
Irans president in Pakistan to mend ties after January strikes

Iran's president in Pakistan to mend ties after January strikes
Poland ready to host nuclear weapons: president

Poland 'ready' to host nuclear weapons: president
WORLD Israeli military intel chief resigns amid ‘new step’ in war

Israeli military intel chief resigns amid ‘new step’ in war

Israel's military intelligence chief has resigned after taking responsibility for failures leading to the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, the military said on April 22, as Israel carried out more shelling in war-battered Gaza overnight.
ECONOMY Malaysia to build massive chip design park: PM

Malaysia to build massive chip design park: PM

Malaysia's leader on Monday announced plans to build a massive semiconductor design park, aiming to boost the Southeast Asian nation's role in the global chip industry.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿