EU unlocks Hungary funding on eve of Ukraine summit

EU unlocks Hungary funding on eve of Ukraine summit

BRUSSELS
EU unlocks Hungary funding on eve of Ukraine summit

The EU released 10.2 billion euros ($11 billion) of funding for Hungary on Wednesday, the eve of a summit on support for Ukraine that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has threatened to derail.

The European Commission insisted Hungary had undertaken measures to improve the judiciary's independence, therefore meeting the requirements to access the money.

Although the green light had been expected, it quickly sparked outrage, with EU lawmakers accusing the commission of giving in to Hungary's "blackmail".

It is, however, far from clear that Brussels's gesture will avert a dispute between the EU leaders.

The leaders will be in Brussels from Thursday to discuss renewing their support for Ukraine, with a macroeconomic package of 50 billion euros ($54 billion) and a promise of formal membership talks on the table.

Orban has threatened to veto both measures, which would condemn the summit to failure and leave Ukraine -- and its neighbour Moldova, also hoping for membership talks -- out in the cold almost two years after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Kyiv's territory.

Hungary insists it has principled objections to Kyiv's move for membership, arguing that President Volodymyr Zelensky's wartime administration has not done enough to fight corruption.

Budapest is demanding a "strategic discussion" on ties with Kyiv before any decision.

But many in other EU capitals suspect that Orban is exploiting the summit and the power of his veto on enlargement to blackmail Brussels into resuming Hungary's suspended transfer payments.

EU officials have denied the latest move was to appease Orban.

Under the right-wing authoritarian nationalist, Hungary stands accused of breaching EU standards of democracy and the rule of law, and tens of billions of euros in funding are blocked.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Municipality plans road fee to alleviate traffic congestion

Municipality plans road fee to alleviate traffic congestion
LATEST NEWS

  1. Municipality plans road fee to alleviate traffic congestion

    Municipality plans road fee to alleviate traffic congestion

  2. Reducing birth primary solution for stray animal issue: Official

    Reducing birth primary solution for stray animal issue: Official

  3. Israel bombs Gaza as rift with US grows

    Israel bombs Gaza as rift with US grows

  4. US House launches Republican impeachment inquiry against Biden

    US House launches Republican impeachment inquiry against Biden

  5. EU unlocks Hungary funding on eve of Ukraine summit

    EU unlocks Hungary funding on eve of Ukraine summit
Recommended
Israel bombs Gaza as rift with US grows

Israel bombs Gaza as rift with US grows
US House launches Republican impeachment inquiry against Biden

US House launches Republican impeachment inquiry against Biden
Japanese ministers quit over kickbacks scandal

Japanese ministers quit over kickbacks scandal
EU must give Ukraine what it needs to be strong: von der Leyen

EU must give Ukraine what it needs to be 'strong': von der Leyen
Donald Tusk sworn in as Polands new prime minister

Donald Tusk sworn in as Poland's new prime minister
Dubai summit adopts world-first transition from fossil fuels

Dubai summit adopts world-first 'transition' from fossil fuels
WORLD Israel bombs Gaza as rift with US grows

Israel bombs Gaza as rift with US grows

Israel bombed Gaza on Thursday as a top White House advisor was due to arrive in Jerusalem with a rift growing over U.S. calls for its ally to exercise restraint.
ECONOMY Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot

Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot

Tesla is recalling nearly all vehicles sold in the U.S., more than 2 million, to update software and fix a defective system that’s supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when using Autopilot.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.