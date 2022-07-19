EU to double gas imports from Azerbaijan within ’few years’

  • July 19 2022 10:11:00

EU to double gas imports from Azerbaijan within ’few years’

BAKU
EU to double gas imports from Azerbaijan within ’few years’

The European Union and Azerbaijan on July 19 signed an agreement to double gas imports from the energy-rich Caspian nation to Europe which seeks non-Russian suppliers after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Natural gas supplies have emerged as a weapon between Russia and Europe since President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24.

On a visit to Baku, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signed with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev a memorandum on "a strategic partnership in the field of energy."

In a few years, "we will double the supply of gas from Azerbaijan to the EU" to compensate for cuts in supplies of Russian gas, von der Leyen told a news conference alongside Aliyev.

"From next year on, we should already reach 12 billion cubic meters" per year, she said.

The agreement also provides for the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor running through Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, and Greece - "to 20 billion cubic metres per year in a few years."

Last year, Azerbaijan sent to Europe 8.1 billion cubic metres of natural gas.

Von der Leyen said Russian gas supplies to Europe were not "reliable" even before the start of Russia’s war on Ukraine and the EU was turning to "more reliable suppliers".

"I’m glad to count Azerbaijan among them."

Aliyev praised the deal as a "road map for the future," saying the EU-Azerbaijan energy cooperation has already "changed the energy map of Europe."

Ahead of von der Leyen’s visit, the European Commission said: "Amid Russia’s continued weaponisation of its energy supplies, diversification of our energy imports is a priority for the EU."

In May, EU leaders agreed to stop most Russian oil imports by the end of the year, as part of unprecedented sanctions they slapped on Moscow over the military action in Ukraine.

But the bloc put off an outright ban on Russian gas, which in 2021 amounted to 155 billion cubic metres - nearly 40 percent of EU’s needs.

Russia has already begun reducing its gas deliveries to prevent EU countries from replenishing reserves, prompting the European Commission to prepare "a gas demand reduction plan" to get through the next winter.

Under the deal, Azerbaijan will also tap into its vast potential in renewable energy - such as offshore wind and green hydrogen -- to move away from overdependence on its role as a fossil fuel supplier.

Von der Leyen also called on Azerbaijan to join the Global Methane Pledge - currently supported by 119 countries - "to be consistent with our responsibilities on climate."


TÜRKIYE US sale of F-16s to Türkiye cannot be conditional: Defense minister

US sale of F-16s to Türkiye cannot be conditional: Defense minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Torrid heat wave from Europe to grip Türkiye, warns expert

    Torrid heat wave from Europe to grip Türkiye, warns expert

  2. Private sector’s external debt at $164 billion

    Private sector’s external debt at $164 billion

  3. China urges banks to support property sector after mortgage boycott

    China urges banks to support property sector after mortgage boycott

  4. Turkey, Sweden eye stronger economic ties

    Turkey, Sweden eye stronger economic ties

  5. Anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu dead at 90

    Anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu dead at 90
Recommended
China urges banks to support property sector after mortgage boycott

China urges banks to support property sector after mortgage boycott
ANZ to acquire Suncorp Bank in $3.3 bln deal

ANZ to acquire Suncorp Bank in $3.3 bln deal
Türkiye fifth largest exporter of construction materials

Türkiye fifth largest exporter of construction materials
Private sector’s external debt at $164 billion

Private sector’s external debt at $164 billion
Budget posts 94 billion liras surplus in six months

Budget posts 94 billion liras surplus in six months
Over 150,000 homes sold in June, up 12 percent

Over 150,000 homes sold in June, up 12 percent
WORLD Court battle to open in Musk, Twitter buyout fight

Court battle to open in Musk, Twitter buyout fight

Elon Musk and Twitter will face off Tuesday in the first court hearing over the Tesla chief’s move to abandon their $44 billion buyout deal, a case with massive stakes for both sides.

ECONOMY EU to double gas imports from Azerbaijan within ’few years’

EU to double gas imports from Azerbaijan within ’few years’

The European Union and Azerbaijan on July 19 signed an agreement to double gas imports from the energy-rich Caspian nation to Europe which seeks non-Russian suppliers after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
SPORTS Hawk-eye system to not prevail, says Turkish line judge

Hawk-eye system to not prevail, says Turkish line judge

The hawk-eye system, which was used instead of line judges, can perform all tasks from detecting a foot fault to calling out, but it is very expensive and can only be used in big end-of-season events for now, according to Esin Kıratlı, a line judge who represented Türkiye in four Grand Slam finals, the 2022 Tokyo Olympic Games final, and Wimbledon decider between Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic.