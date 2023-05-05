EU support empowers WFP’s earthquake response

BRUSSELS
The European Union has said it has made a contribution of 8 million euros to the U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) to provide food assistance for people who have been affected by the deadly earthquakes that rattled Türkiye’s south in early February.

Reaching more than 1 million quake-affected Turkish nationals and refugees through hot meals and family food packages since the onset of the emergency, WFP also continues to provide assistance through food vouchers for around 28,000 Syrian refugees in camps and will start providing cash assistance for over 150,000 of the most vulnerable quake-affected families.

“As Türkiye recovers from the devastating effects of the earthquakes, continued support to people whose lives have been shattered in a matter of minutes is now more critical than ever,” WFP Representative and Country Director in Türkiye Negar Gerami said.

“We are grateful for the European Union’s funding and for their solidarity with Türkiye. This contribution will help us restore hope to earthquake survivors who have been forced to leave their families, loved ones and homes.”

“Following the devastating earthquakes, the EU mobilized all available resources to help people in Türkiye affected by this disaster. Through humanitarian partners such as WFP, this support was translated into quick and effective relief aid that continues to reach the most vulnerable,” said Devrig Velly, the head of EU Humanitarian Aid in Türkiye.

WFP teams continue to deliver food to support municipal community kitchens across 11 quake-hit provinces in the country and, through partners, are assisting quake-affected people with cooked meals across six of the worst affected provinces — Adana, Adıyaman, Hatay, Osmaniye, Gaziantep and Kahramanmaraş.

WFP requires $80 million to reach affected Turkish citizens and Syrian refugees with life-saving food and cash, in addition to telecommunications and logistics coordination support to partners. Thus far, WFP has received $22.1 million in confirmed contributions for its response in Türkiye.

