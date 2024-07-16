EU says debt-ridden France needs 'fiscal adjustment'

EU says debt-ridden France needs 'fiscal adjustment'

BRUSSELS
EU says debt-ridden France needs fiscal adjustment

France and other European Union countries with high debt levels "need a fiscal adjustment", the EU economy commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni has said, ahead of a meeting of the bloc's finance ministers.

"It's a need and it is something quite possible," Gentiloni said, as the ministers were about to hold two days of talks on EU excessive deficit procedures against seven countries, including France.

"Of course we're aware of the institutional difficulties coming from the fact that in France we'll have, starting tomorrow, a caretaker government with more limited powers," Gentiloni said.

He added that, while the European Commission "will be able to address problems" such arrangements cause, "it's clear that there is a need for fiscal adjustment in France and in the other countries with high debt."

France is under pressure from Brussels to get its finances back within EU rules, which demand a deficit below three percent of a country's GDP, and public debt under 60 percent.

Currently France's deficit stands at 5.5 percent of GDP, and its debt at 110 percent of GDP.

Prospects of Paris working to bring those levels down have been thrown into uncertainty by the results of a snap election called by President Emmanuel Macron that was won by a leftwing coalition demanding much higher public spending.

Talks are ongoing on the formation of the next French government, leaving Macron's outgoing Prime Minister Gabriel Attal in place in the meantime.

The commission said last month it would propose an "excessive deficit procedure" be launched this month against France and the six other countries with deficits above three percent: Belgium, Italy, Hungary, Malta, Poland and Slovakia.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 6 killed in rare Oman attack claimed by ISIL

6 killed in rare Oman attack claimed by ISIL
LATEST NEWS

  1. 6 killed in rare Oman attack claimed by ISIL

    6 killed in rare Oman attack claimed by ISIL

  2. Public officials to be probed for 1st time in quake cases

    Public officials to be probed for 1st time in quake cases

  3. Strikes pound Gaza as Israel PM vows to ramp up pressure

    Strikes pound Gaza as Israel PM vows to ramp up pressure

  4. US Ambassador to Türkiye to leave on Sept 1

    US Ambassador to Türkiye to leave on Sept 1

  5. US Sen Menendez found guilty of corruption

    US Sen Menendez found guilty of corruption
Recommended
Contraction in housing market continues in June, shows data

Contraction in housing market continues in June, shows data
Private sector’s foreign debt at $169 billion as of end-May

Private sector’s foreign debt at $169 billion as of end-May
Swedish capital tests fully electric flying ferry

Swedish capital tests fully electric 'flying' ferry

Spains Aragon becoming Europes new cloud storage oasis

Spain's Aragon becoming Europe's new cloud storage oasis
More Chinese firms may invest in Türkiye: ALJ’s Bozkurt

More Chinese firms may invest in Türkiye: ALJ’s Bozkurt
British inflation holds steady at 2 percent target in June

British inflation holds steady at 2 percent target in June
HSBC names CFO Elhedery as next chief executive

HSBC names CFO Elhedery as next chief executive
WORLD 6 killed in rare Oman attack claimed by ISIL

6 killed in rare Oman attack claimed by ISIL

Six people including four Pakistanis were killed and nearly 30 wounded in a shooting near a Shiite mosque in the Omani capital Muscat, officials said on July 17, a rare attack in the country that was claimed by the ISIL terror organization.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿