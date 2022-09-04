EU ready if Russia turns off gas supplies: Gentiloni

EU ready if Russia turns off gas supplies: Gentiloni

CERNOBBIO
EU ready if Russia turns off gas supplies: Gentiloni

EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni has said that the European Union was “well prepared” in the event of a total halt in Russian gas deliveries, thanks to storage capacity and energy-saving measures.     

“We are well prepared to resist Russia’s extreme use of the gas weapon,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an economic forum organised by The European House - Ambrosetti.     

“We are not afraid of Putin’s decisions, we are asking the Russians to respect contracts, but if they don’t, we are ready to react,” he said.     

Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Sept. 2 that the Nord Stream pipeline linking Russia to northern Germany, which was due to resume service Saturday after a three-day interruption for maintenance operations, would be “completely” stopped until a turbine is repaired.     

Moscow was reacting to a decision announced Friday by the G7 countries to target Russia’s energy windfall by agreeing to cap the price of its oil.     

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Sept. 2 that “it would be time” to put a ceiling on the price of gas imported via the pipeline from Russia, backing a measure advocated by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.     

In the European Union, “gas storage is currently at about 80 percent, thanks to the diversification of supplies,” even if the situation varies from one country to another, Gentiloni said.     

He said Brussels had “done a lot in recent months” but “today it is possible to do more”.    

The aim is to “pursue the strategy of a united Europe that works against the invasion of Ukraine using economic weapons,” he explained.

TÜRKIYE Türkiye begins aid campaign for flood-hit Pakistan: Minister

Türkiye begins aid campaign for flood-hit Pakistan: Minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. New rules on credit cards spark debate across Turkey

    New rules on credit cards spark debate across Turkey

  2. Ukraine PM visits Berlin, seeking more weapons

    Ukraine PM visits Berlin, seeking more weapons

  3. EU ambassadors admire ancient Ani in eastern Kars

    EU ambassadors admire ancient Ani in eastern Kars

  4. IMF disburses $1 bn for Pakistan

    IMF disburses $1 bn for Pakistan

  5. Scouts to follow young talents in Istanbul’s derby

    Scouts to follow young talents in Istanbul’s derby
Recommended
Germany agrees 65bn-euro inflation relief package

Germany agrees 65bn-euro inflation relief package
Antalya expects 12 million tourists this year

Antalya expects 12 million tourists this year
Europe plan for floating gas terminals raises climate fears

Europe plan for floating gas terminals raises climate fears
Amazon bid to scrap historic union win blocked

Amazon bid to scrap historic union win blocked
Gov’t support gives boost to micro export: Expert

Gov’t support gives boost to micro export: Expert
World food prices fall for fifth month in a row: UN

World food prices fall for fifth month in a row: UN
WORLD Ukraine PM visits Berlin, seeking more weapons

Ukraine PM visits Berlin, seeking more weapons

Prime Minister Denys Shmygal will be the first high-level Ukrainian official to visit Germany in months on Sunday, in a sign of eased tensions after a rocky patch between Kiev and Berlin.

ECONOMY Germany agrees 65bn-euro inflation relief package

Germany agrees 65bn-euro inflation relief package

The German government yesterday agreed a 65-billion-euro ($65-billion) plan to ease the pressure on households as Russian gas supplies dwindle and energy bills soar, according to a policy paper seen by AFP.    
SPORTS Cavs excited to land Mitchell

Cavs excited to land Mitchell

NBA All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell received an excited welcome to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sept. 3 as his trade from Utah became official while the Jazz thanked him for incredible performances.