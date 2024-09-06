EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

BRUSSELS
EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

The European Union's aviation safety agency (EASA) has said it will require the inspection of at least some of the Airbus A350s in operation after an engine fire on a Cathay Pacific aircraft.

"EASA is taking precautionary measures to prevent any further similar occurrence," the agency said.

"We will require a one-time fleet inspection, which may be applicable only to a portion of the A350 fleet."

Hong Kong-based Cathay, one of the largest operators of the A350 jetliner, grounded 48 planes for checks on Sept. 2 after a Zurich-bound flight had to return to the city shortly after take-off.

Inspections found defective engine fuel lines requiring replacement on 15 of the A350s powered by Rolls-Royce engines, forcing the cancellation of dozens of flights in Asia.

EASA indicated in a statement an engine fire had been behind the Zurich-bound flight having to turn back.

The agency said the incident was the subject of a safety investigation led by the Air Accident Investigation Authority of Hong Kong (AAIA) and added it is taking "precautionary measures to prevent any further similar occurrence."

EASA said the inspections would seek to "identify and remove from service any potentially compromised high pressure fuel hoses."

Cathay had indicated Monday that "the component was the first of its type to suffer such failure on any A350 aircraft worldwide".

The incident prompted other airlines in the region to carry out similar checks on their A350-900 and A350-1000 models, which are powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-84 and XWB-97 engines, respectively.

EU, Cathay Pacific airways,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Benningtons death

Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death
LATEST NEWS

  1. Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death

    Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death

  2. African literature gains increasing popularity

    African literature gains increasing popularity

  3. Safderun: A culinary tribute to Anatolia’s finest ingredients

    Safderun: A culinary tribute to Anatolia’s finest ingredients

  4. Visitor numbers to museums, ruins hit 55 mln in 2023

    Visitor numbers to museums, ruins hit 55 mln in 2023

  5. Champion racehorses rejuvenate in Van Lake

    Champion racehorses rejuvenate in Van Lake
Recommended
Fitch upgrades Türkiyes credit rating to BB- on improved financial outlook

Fitch upgrades Türkiye's credit rating to BB- on improved financial outlook
Telegram CEO Durov blasts France’s ‘misguided approach’

Telegram CEO Durov blasts France’s ‘misguided approach’
Türkiye seeks to boost trade ties with Brazil: Minister Bolat

Türkiye seeks to boost trade ties with Brazil: Minister Bolat
Golf bookings up in tourism hotspot Antalya

Golf bookings up in tourism hotspot Antalya
UK universities say visa curbs hitting them in the pocket

UK universities say visa curbs hitting them in the pocket
US steps up export controls on advanced tech goods

US steps up export controls on advanced tech goods
WORLD Zelensky pushes for promised weapons as Russia advances

Zelensky pushes for promised weapons as Russia advances

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky made a fresh appeal Friday for more weapons to counter the threat from advancing Russian forces in the east of the country and Moscow's devastating missile strikes.
ECONOMY Fitch upgrades Türkiyes credit rating to BB- on improved financial outlook

Fitch upgrades Türkiye's credit rating to BB- on improved financial outlook

Credit rating agency Fitch upgraded Türkiye's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) from B+ to BB- on Friday.
SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿