EU: Industrial production falls in 2019

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The EU's industrial output in 2019 slipped 1.1 percent compared to previous year, the bloc's statistical office reported on Feb. 12.

Eurostat said the figure was also down 1.7 percent in Eurozone during the same period.

The eurozone/euro area or EA19 represents member states that use the single currency -- euro -- while the EU27 includes all member countries of the bloc.

"In December 2019 compared with December 2018, industrial production decreased by 4.1 percent in the euro area and by 3.9 percent in the EU27," it said.

Among main industrial groups, the production of capital goods fell the most, down 6.7 percent year-on-year in December.

It was followed by intermediate goods (5.5 percent), energy (2.3 percent) and durable consumer goods (1.4 percent), while production of non-durable consumer goods rose 1.3 percent.

Among member states, the highest annual increase was seen in Malta, up 7.6 percent, followed by Portugal (up 3.9 percent), and Poland (up 1.3 percent) in December 2019.

"The largest decreases in industrial production were registered in Estonia (-9.9 percent), Romania (-8.9 percent) and Germany (-7.2 percent)," Eurostat said.