EU foreign ministers reject suspension of Israel dialogue

EU foreign ministers reject suspension of Israel dialogue

BRUSSELS
EU foreign ministers reject suspension of Israel dialogue

Slovenia's Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon, right, greets European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, left, during a round table meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024.

European Union foreign ministers decided Monday at a meeting in Brussels to reject a proposal by foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to suspend the bloc’s diplomatic dialogue with Israel.

Speaking at his last press briefing as the bloc’s foreign policy chief following the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, Borrell drew attention to the “apocalyptical” situation in Gaza and rapidly worsening humanitarian situation in Lebanon.

Borrell painted a grim picture of the situation in Gaza, describing it as "apocalyptic" and stressing the war's disproportionate impact on civilians.

"Seventy percent of the casualties in Gaza are women or children," Borrell said.

"The most frequent age of the casualties is 5 to 9 years old. This is a war against children."

“This is why I proposed the suspension of the association agreement with Israel," he added.

Despite Borrell's attempts, most EU member states opted to maintain diplomatic ties with Israel.

“Most of the member states considered that it was much better to continue having a diplomatic and political relationship with Israel. So the decision was not taken into consideration as expected. But at least I put on the table all the information used by U.N. organizations and every international organization working in Gaza and the West Bank and Lebanon in order to judge the way war is being waged (by Israel).”

Mentioning the need to act against illegal Israeli settlers and the violence and destruction they commit, Borrell stressed that importance of sanctioning them and trade with the illegal settlements.

Borrell emphasized the need for concrete action beyond rhetoric to end the conflict and push for a two-state solution.

"The key word is implementation," he stressed, urging both sides to make tangible progress towards peace.

Last week, Borrell proposed to formally suspend political dialogue with Israel over its disregard for international law in the Gaza Strip, which needed approval from all 27 EU countries.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack last year by the Palestinian group Hamas, despite a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 43,900 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 103,898 injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.​​​​​​​

 

 

 

 

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

    Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

  2. Kadıköy Municipality workers strike lasts only 1 minute

    Kadıköy Municipality workers strike lasts only 1 minute

  3. Ayvalık takes firm stance against littering, cigarette butts

    Ayvalık takes firm stance against littering, cigarette butts

  4. Erdoğan hopes for 'bolder steps' toward peace from US

    Erdoğan hopes for 'bolder steps' toward peace from US

  5. Court issues life sentences in PKK-linked arson case

    Court issues life sentences in PKK-linked arson case
Recommended
Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months
Kosovo, North Macedonia to use joint border gate

Kosovo, North Macedonia to use joint border gate
Türkiye, Italy share sensitivity for Med stability: Italian senator

Türkiye, Italy share sensitivity for Med stability: Italian senator
Mass looting of aid trucks worsens food crisis in Gaza

Mass looting of aid trucks worsens food crisis in Gaza
Ukraine vows no surrender, Kremlin issues nuke threat on 1,000th day of war

Ukraine vows no surrender, Kremlin issues nuke threat on 1,000th day of war
Iran slams new EU, UK sanctions as unjustified

Iran slams new EU, UK sanctions as 'unjustified'
WORLD Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

The U.N. said on Tuesday that over 200 children have been killed in Lebanon in the less than two months since Israel escalated its attacks targeting Hezbollah.

ECONOMY External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

Türkiye’s external assets increased by 6.7 percent from the end of 2023 to $354.8 billion as of the end of September, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye will clash against Montenegro on Nov. 19 in a bid to secure the top spot in its Nations League group and earn promotion.
﻿