EU envoy signals progress in Schengen visa issues

KAYSERİ
The highest number of Schengen visas were granted to Turkish citizens in 2023 compared to the previous years, the head of the EU delegation to Türkiye has said, hinting at progress in addressing visa issues experienced by Turks.

"Regarding visas, it is imperative to underscore the concerted efforts of all member states and consulates, particularly in facilitating visas for businesspeople. We are also collaborating with the [Turkish] Foreign Ministry to explore avenues for easing the visa process," Nikolas Meyer-Landrut said during a forum in the central Anatolian province Kayseri on March 4.

"Assessing 2023, Türkiye received the highest number of Schengen visas compared to previous years. Therefore, overcoming these challenges requires not just a policy but practical measures," Meyer-Landrut remarked.

Turkish citizens have long been grappled with a series of problems including difficulties in obtaining appointments at consulates and high rates of rejection, while EU and Turkish officials earlier initiated efforts to facilitate visas for businessmen and students.

Meyer-Landrut also emphasized the strong economic relations between Türkiye and the union, stating that in 2023, the trade volume between EU member states and Türkiye exceeded 206 billion euros ($223.5 billion).

"Furthermore, in terms of investment, in 2022, the European Union provided 70 percent of the foreign direct investment in Türkiye. In 2023, we still maintain the largest share of investment in Türkiye, with approximately 53 percent," he added.

