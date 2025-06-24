EU court rules against Greece over Turkish association dispute

EU court rules against Greece over Turkish association dispute

STRASBOURG
EU court rules against Greece over Turkish association dispute

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled that Greece violated the right to freedom of association by refusing to register a women’s organization that sought to include the term “Turkish” in its name.

The case began in December 2010, when seven Greek women from Xanthi applied to register an organization with the name “Cultural Association of Turkish Women of the Prefecture of Xanthi.”

While the association’s charter limited membership to adult women of Greek nationality residing in Xanthi, it explicitly identified its members as “Turkish” women rather than just Muslims of Greek nationality and citizenship. This ethnic self-identification was central to the dispute.

Xanthi is located in the region of Western Thrace in northeastern Greece, near the border with Türkiye and the Aegean Sea.

According to the latest figures, the Turkish minority in Xanthi constitutes approximately 35 percent of the total population, amounting to around 40,000 people. This community, officially recognized under the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, remains a significant cultural and social presence in the region.

Greek courts rejected the application, arguing that the association’s name was misleading and could create confusion about its members’ identity.

The courts also distinguished between the officially recognized Muslim minority under the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne and a “Turkish minority,” which they do not officially acknowledge.

The applicants’ appeals were dismissed by the Thrace Court of Appeal in 2014 and the Greek Court of Cassation in 2017.

In July 2018, the applicants brought the case to the ECHR.

The court ruled that the refusal to register the association was an unjustified interference with the applicants’ right to freedom of association under Article 11 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The court emphasized that using the term “Turkish” in the association’s name does not pose a problem in a democratic society and does not threaten public order.

It ruled that the rejection of the association’s name was an unlawful interference with freedom of expression and the right to freedom of association.

The court also stressed that pluralism and free self-identification are essential to a democratic society and that no threat to public order existed from the association’s name.

Greece was ordered to pay each applicant 3,000 euros ($3,400) in nonpecuniary damages and 4,677 euros jointly for legal costs. The court also suggested that Greece should reopen the registration proceedings if requested.

EU,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

    Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

  2. Russian strikes kill 11 in Ukraine region under pressure

    Russian strikes kill 11 in Ukraine region under pressure

  3. İnce returns to CHP after over four-year departure

    İnce returns to CHP after over four-year departure

  4. FM Fidan discusses regional developments with Chinese counterpart

    FM Fidan discusses regional developments with Chinese counterpart

  5. Iran says at least 610 killed since start of war with Israel

    Iran says at least 610 killed since start of war with Israel
Recommended
İnce returns to CHP after over four-year departure

İnce returns to CHP after over four-year departure
FM Fidan discusses regional developments with Chinese counterpart

FM Fidan discusses regional developments with Chinese counterpart
Erdoğan to meet NATO allies for pushing Russia-Ukraine peace

Erdoğan to meet NATO allies for pushing Russia-Ukraine peace
Visa issue a ‘chronic barrier’ in Türkiye-EU relations, says trade relations rep

Visa issue a ‘chronic barrier’ in Türkiye-EU relations, says trade relations rep
Türkiye welcomes ceasefire, urges full implementation

Türkiye welcomes ceasefire, urges full implementation
MHP leader suggests unity within Türkiye amid growing regional tensions

MHP leader suggests unity within Türkiye amid growing regional tensions
WORLD Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

A fragile ceasefire in the Iran-Israel war appeared to be holding on Tuesday, after 12 days of strikes that saw Israel and the United States pummel the Islamic republic's nuclear facilities.

ECONOMY Business sentiment softens, capacity usage slips in June

Business sentiment softens, capacity usage slips in June

The Turkish manufacturing showed signs of moderation in June, while business sentiment deteriorated slightly, separate official data showed on June 23.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿