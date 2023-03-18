‘EU continues to provide support to Türkiye’

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
The European Union will continue to support Türkiye in its rebuilding process, EU Ambassador to Türkiye Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut has stated.

“I want to give two messages: First of all, we are all here together, and the international community, the European Union and the United Nations are working together to meet urgent humanitarian needs. We will also continue to support these needs,” Landrut said during his visit to the southern quake-hit province of Kahramanmaraş.

“The second message I want is that the European Union is not only here to provide urgent needs now, but also wants to continue providing the support in the rehabilitation and restructuring processes of Türkiye,” he expressed.

Reminding the donors’ conference will be held on March 20, Landrut noted that the purpose of his visit to Kahramanaramş was to determine the long-term needs of the region and to convey his
observations to the donors.

“My visit is not just about to see the needs of today. I am here to see the needs of infrastructure, the business world, restructuring and rebuilding. I had meetings today with the governor, the mayor and the business world. We have to really understand the needs in the best way so that we can provide this support by mobilizing the opportunities we have in a really effective way,” Landrut noted.

World Food Program Emergency Coordinator Aymen Elamın emphasized that he visited the earthquake-affected region to remind the world that the needs still continue in the zone.

“We are here to remind the international community that needs continue. Food is a basic need. We continue to work here to ensure this,” Elamın said.

He also pointed out that they have reached 1 million earthquake survivors since the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes.

Co-hosted by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and by the prime minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, for the Swedish Presidency of the Council and organized in coordination with the Turkish authorities, the Donors’ Conference will be open to EU member states, candidate countries and potential candidates, neighboring and partner countries, G20 members – except for Russia – member states of the Gulf Cooperation, as well as the U.N., international organizations, humanitarian actors and international and European financial institutions.

