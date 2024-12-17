EU Commission chief highlights importance of Syrian reconstruction for EU

BRUSSELS

The EU Commission president on Tuesday highlighted the importance of Syrian reconstruction for the EU, hinting that the bloc could be involved in Syrian reconstruction in the post-Assad era.

In a joint press conference with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the Turkish capital Ankara, Ursula von der Leyen highlighted the importance of engaging in dialogue with all parties in Syria for rebuilding efforts.

Reiterating that the EU will send the head of the EU Delegation in Syria to the capital Damascus, reopening what is effectively the bloc’s embassy there, von der Leyen added that “we have to step up and continue our direct engagement with HTS and other factions," referring to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the group that spearheaded the recent lightning offensive that captured Damascus on Dec. 8.

Noting that the EU is Syria's biggest donor, von der Leyen said that this support must be realized with a new focus, urging the need to concentrate on reconstruction efforts in Syria, scarred by 13 years of civil war.

"We will enhance our engagement in early recovery, including basic services, like electricity and water, and infrastructure. We have increased our humanitarian aid to more than €160 million ($168 million) for this year alone. And we have launched a humanitarian air bridge, and the first goods are expected to arrive this week," von der Leyen said.

She also underlined that the possibility of lifting sanctions on Syria is now on the table.

“Since 2011 (the start of the civil war), our annual Syria conferences have mobilized over €33 billion. We must continue this support, with a new focus on reconstruction, this would be a step-by-step approach. And we would need to start a discussion on sanctions relief,” von der Leyen said.

She also underlined Türkiye's legitimate security concerns within Syria, acknowledging the Turkish presence in the country, opposing the terrorist PKK/YPG’s efforts to establish a terrorist belt along the Turkish border.

In addition, von der Leyen praised Türkiye's role in hosting millions of refugees while announcing additional funding for Türkiye's efforts in supporting them.

During the Syrian civil war, some 4 million Syrians took shelter in Türkiye, more than any other country in the world.

“Since 2011, the EU has provided nearly €10 billion to support refugees and the hosting efforts of local communities. I am very pleased to announce today that an additional €1 billion for 2024 is on its way,” said von der Leyen.​​​​​​​