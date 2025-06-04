EU climate investments lagging 'well below' target: Report

EU climate investments lagging 'well below' target: Report

BRUSSELS
EU climate investments lagging well below target: Report

Climate investments in the 27-nation EU are still far below what is needed to transition away from fossil fuels, a new report warned, spotlighting lagging investments in wind power and building renovation.

After a stretch of sustained growth, public and private investments in key climate-related sectors -energy, buildings, transport and clean-tech manufacturing- have been flatlining in recent years, said the report by the Institute for Climate Economics (I4CE).

Between 2022 and 2023, EU-wide investments grew from 491 to 498 billion euros, with the data available so far for 2024 pointing to a slowdown, the think tank found.

Present investment levels were "well below" what the bloc needs to meet its 2030 emissions reduction goal, which the institute estimates to require 842 billion euros each year.

The findings contrast with the signal sent by the European Commission, which last week declared the bloc on track to meet its 2030 target of slashing planet-warming emissions by 55 percent compared to 1990 levels.

The commission's upbeat projection was based on the energy and climate plans drawn up by EU member states.

"It's easy to set goals, more difficult to implement the policies," cautioned Jean Pisani-Ferry, the I4CE's chair, at the report's launch in Brussels.

Wind power and energy renovations in older buildings are falling especially short with investments at around one third of what is needed, the report said.

Solar power investments, however, were on the right track.

The EU has set a goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050, and says it has already cut emissions by 37 percent compared to 1990.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release

Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release

    Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release

  2. 'Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9'

    'Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9'

  3. Erdoğan discusses regional issues with Iranian leader

    Erdoğan discusses regional issues with Iranian leader

  4. İzmir strike ends as union, municipality reach wage deal

    İzmir strike ends as union, municipality reach wage deal

  5. Türkiye taking steps to increase Syria’s defense capacity: Güler

    Türkiye taking steps to increase Syria’s defense capacity: Güler
Recommended
Türkiye’s monetary policy ‘bears fruits’: OECD economist

Türkiye’s monetary policy ‘bears fruits’: OECD economist
World Bank’s $819 million financing to enhance crop production

World Bank’s $819 million financing to enhance crop production
Bayraktar TB3 conducts AI-powered takeoff and landing on short-runway carrier

Bayraktar TB3 conducts AI-powered takeoff and landing on short-runway carrier
Trade Minister Bolat meets EU Trade Commissioner Sefcovic

Trade Minister Bolat meets EU Trade Commissioner Sefcovic
Around 20,000 VW workers agree to buyout amid overhaul

Around 20,000 VW workers agree to buyout amid overhaul
US seeks deals for potential buyers for Alaska natural gas

US seeks deals for potential buyers for Alaska natural gas
WORLD Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9

'Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9'

Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky on Wednesday said Moscow is ready to conduct a prisoner exchange with Ukraine, which was agreed upon during direct peace talks in Istanbul earlier this week, on June 7-9.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s monetary policy ‘bears fruits’: OECD economist

Türkiye’s monetary policy ‘bears fruits’: OECD economist

Türkiye’s restrictive monetary policy is "bearing fruit" in the country's struggle against inflation, a chief economist at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has remarked, emphasizing the importance of maintaining both monetary and fiscal policies.
SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿