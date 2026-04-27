EU-backed smart irrigation project to tackle drought in Konya Plain

EU-backed smart irrigation project to tackle drought in Konya Plain

KONYA
EU-backed smart irrigation project to tackle drought in Konya Plain

A new climate-resilient farming model is being introduced in the Konya Plain in Central Anatolia, as authorities and academic institutions launch an EU-backed smart irrigation project aimed at improving water efficiency in one of the country’s most drought-prone agricultural regions.

The project seeks to test adaptive agricultural production models in response to intensifying climate change and growing water scarcity, with a focus on sustainable irrigation and crop planning.

Supported under the European Union’s Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance (IPA III) and the EU–Türkiye Climate Change Grant Program, the initiative carries a total budget of 739,000 euros ($866,000) and will be implemented through a partnership between Necmettin Erbakan University and Karatay Municipality.

The project will be led by Sevim Seda Yamaç from the university’s Ereğli Faculty of Agriculture, where smart irrigation systems and digital agricultural technologies will be tested to optimize water use and strengthen resilience against shifting climate conditions.

Five pilot demonstration fields will be established to trial alternative irrigation and planting methods designed for semi-arid climates. Researchers will test five optimized sowing models, monitoring productivity, soil health and water-use efficiency.

In addition, five crops with a low water footprint and strong regional economic value will be cultivated to assess their adaptability to climate change and their contribution to sustainable farming.

A key component of the project will be the establishment of a Smart Irrigation Center in Ereğli, where farmers will receive hands-on training in advanced irrigation practices.

Karatay Mayor Hasan Kılca said the project is expected to benefit around 10,000 farmers, helping them adopt technologies that can reduce water consumption while increasing agricultural output.

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