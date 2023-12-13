Etiquette lessons to be included in education curriculum

ISTANBUL
High schools have been set to introduce “etiquettelessons, where students will receive instruction on proper speech, attire, and conduct, aiming to foster appropriate behavior, while secondary school students will receive lessons in “good manners and courtesy.”

“Good manners and courtesy” course, which will be mandated for all secondary school levels, and the “etiquette” course, which encompasses a 36-hour curriculum for the ninth and 10th grades of high school, will be included as elective courses.

The curriculum of the course for high school students has been prepared in a practical way to ensure that the rules of etiquette and courtesy are addressed from a broad perspective.

In the lessons, where students are expected to speak, dress, and behave in accordance with “good manners,” an engaging research and practice-oriented learning process enriched with activities is planned to develop the necessary skills for students.

In addition, instead of imparting theoretical knowledge, the lessons will incorporate practical activities such as drama, observation, and discussion, enabling students to acquire knowledge through hands-on learning and direct experience.

The objective for secondary school students is to cultivate their awareness of the significance of etiquette and courtesy in communication and to demonstrate behavior that aligns with the established norms of etiquette and courtesy in various contexts such as family, school, society, and interpersonal relationships.

