Ethnic Serbs in Kosovo gather again, threaten to take over northern municipality

Ethnic Serbs in Kosovo gather again, threaten to take over northern municipality

ZVECAN, Kosovo
Ethnic Serbs in Kosovo gather again, threaten to take over northern municipality

Troops from the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo on Wednesday placed metal fences and barbed wire barriers in a northern town following clashes with ethnic Serbs that left 30 international soldiers wounded.

Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gathering in front of the city hall in Zvecan, 45 kilometers (28 miles) north of the capital, Pristina, in their repeated efforts to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week.

NATO has decided to send 700 more troops to northern Kosovo to help quell violent protests after the clashes on Monday.

The confrontation unfolded last week after ethnic Albanian officials who were elected in a vote overwhelmingly boycotted by Serbs entered municipal buildings to take office. When Serbs tried to block them, Kosovo police fired tear gas to disperse them in Zvecan, leading to clashes with NATO-led troops that left 30 international soldiers injured.

Ethnic Serbs have insisted that both ethnic Albanian mayors and Kosovo police must leave northern Kosovo.

Serbia put the country’s military on the highest state of alert and sent more troops to the border with Kosovo.

A former province of Serbia, Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence is not recognized by Belgrade. Ethnic Albanians make up most of the population, but Kosovo has a restive Serb minority in the north of the country bordering Serbia.

SPORTS Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title
LATEST NEWS

  1. Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

    Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

  2. US military complains of unsafe, aggressive move by Chinese fighter jet

    US military complains of unsafe, aggressive move by Chinese fighter jet

  3. Ethnic Serbs in Kosovo gather again, threaten to take over northern municipality

    Ethnic Serbs in Kosovo gather again, threaten to take over northern municipality

  4. North Korea spy satellite launch fails as rocket falls into the sea

    North Korea spy satellite launch fails as rocket falls into the sea

  5. Exports fell 17 percent to $19.3 billion in April: Data

    Exports fell 17 percent to $19.3 billion in April: Data
Recommended
US military complains of unsafe, aggressive move by Chinese fighter jet

US military complains of unsafe, aggressive move by Chinese fighter jet
North Korea spy satellite launch fails as rocket falls into the sea

North Korea spy satellite launch fails as rocket falls into the sea
Victims of Solingen arson attack remembered

Victims of Solingen arson attack remembered
Italian intelligence agents among dead in tourist boat accident

Italian intelligence agents among dead in tourist boat accident
Lula, Maduro launch new era in Brazil-Venezuela ties

Lula, Maduro launch 'new era' in Brazil-Venezuela ties
Russia launches pre-dawn air raid on Kiev, Moscow attacked by drones

Russia launches pre-dawn air raid on Kiev, Moscow attacked by drones
WORLD US military complains of unsafe, aggressive move by Chinese fighter jet

US military complains of unsafe, aggressive move by Chinese fighter jet

The U.S. military said Tuesday that a Chinese fighter jet flew aggressively close to a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea, forcing the American pilot to fly through the turbulent wake.

ECONOMY Exports fell 17 percent to $19.3 billion in April: Data

Exports fell 17 percent to $19.3 billion in April: Data

Exports declined by 17.1 percent in April from a year ago to $19.3 billion, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

Galatasaray claims record 23rd Turkish league title

Turkish giant Galatasaray has claimed its 23rd Turkish Süper Lig title on night of May 30 with a 4-1 win over Ankaragücü in its penultimate match of the season, with a double from Mauro Icardi and further goals from Barış Alper Yılmaz and Sergio Oliveira.