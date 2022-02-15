Eskişehir ranks 1st on Turkey’s IQ list

  February 15 2022

ISTANBUL
Turkey’s Central Anatolian province of Eskişehir has ranked first among the provinces whose residents have the highest average intelligence quotient [IQ] score, an online research has shown.

The country’s 20 provinces with the highest average IQ score were determined with the data collected from over 276,000 users by Intelligence Test Center, a Turkish-based online platform.

Considered a “student town” since it has a very high student population compared to other provinces, Eskişehir ranked first on the list with an average of 105 IQ score, followed by the capital Ankara with 104.9 and the Aegean province of İzmir with 104.5.

Istanbul, a metropolis with over 16 million population, was able to take sixth place with an IQ score of nearly 104, right after the Aegean provinces of Muğla and Çanakkale.

The online test determines the average IQ score by classifying the province and gender category according to the answers given by the users. A score between 85 and 114 is considered average intelligence.

