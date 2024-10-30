Esenyurt mayor detained on terrorism charges

Esenyurt mayor detained on terrorism charges

ISTANBUL
Esenyurt mayor detained on terrorism charges

The mayor of Istanbul's Esenyurt district, Ahmet Özer from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), was detained on Oct. 30 on charges of alleged membership in the PKK terrorist organization.

The chief public prosecutor’s office in Istanbul announced the detention following an investigation that reportedly uncovered interactions between Özer and high-ranking members of PKK.

Authorities cited phone records, physical surveillance and financial transactions as evidence of Özer’s “intense and sustained organic ties” with PKK.

In addition to searching Özer’s residence, officials searched the Esenyurt Municipality building.

The investigation found that over the past decade, Özer allegedly had 694 interactions with PKK affiliates and met 14 times with Remzi Kartal, co-chair of PKK-linked organization KONGRA-GEL.

According to a statement by the prosecutor's office, Özer was reportedly marked for a role in the group’s so-called “democratic autonomy project” based on organizational documents seized from PKK operatives.

CHP leader Özgür Özel criticized the charges.

"This treatment of a scientist, opinion leader and politician, who has served in the public sector and academia for years, received a clean bill of health from authorities when he became a candidate six months ago and was elected by the people of Esenyurt, is unacceptable,” Özel said.

"This is not unrelated to what has happened in the last few weeks."

Özel's comments come amid ongoing debates over a proposal by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, who suggested the release of jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan if the former ringleader would convince the organization to lay down arms.

The suggestion endorsed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a parliamentary meeting on Oct. 30.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu also voiced his concerns, condemning Özer’s detention in a post on X.

"Türkiye must stop being a country where morning raids are conducted on politicians and scientists,” İmamoğlu wrote, praising Özer’s contributions as a "valuable scientist and local administrator."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Esenyurt mayor arrested, trustee appointed in his place

Esenyurt mayor arrested, trustee appointed in his place
LATEST NEWS

  1. Esenyurt mayor arrested, trustee appointed in his place

    Esenyurt mayor arrested, trustee appointed in his place

  2. Tourism revenues up 7 percent to reach $47 billion in 9 months

    Tourism revenues up 7 percent to reach $47 billion in 9 months

  3. Foreign trade gap narrows 31 percent in January-September

    Foreign trade gap narrows 31 percent in January-September

  4. Erdoğan urges global action for Gaza

    Erdoğan urges global action for Gaza

  5. BoJ cautions against 'high uncertainties' after election

    BoJ cautions against 'high uncertainties' after election
Recommended
Esenyurt mayor arrested, trustee appointed in his place

Esenyurt mayor arrested, trustee appointed in his place
Erdoğan urges global action for Gaza

Erdoğan urges global action for Gaza
Court makes potential landmark ruling on rent dispute

Court makes potential landmark ruling on rent dispute
Vehicles marooned in mud of drying Gölbaşı Dam Lake

Vehicles marooned in mud of drying Gölbaşı Dam Lake

Antalya lifts seal on illegal Russian schools

Antalya lifts seal on illegal Russian schools
EUs Borrell stresses Türkiyes growing geopolitical importance

EU's Borrell stresses Türkiye's growing geopolitical importance
Regulation on Turkish language, safety guidelines in online sales

Regulation on Turkish language, safety guidelines in online sales
WORLD Trump trash talks Harris as Democrat fends off garbage fallout

Trump trash talks Harris as Democrat fends off 'garbage' fallout

Donald Trump pulled an election stunt with a garbage truck on Wednesday as the White House campaign was forced off course by muddled remarks from U.S. President Joe Biden about the Republican's supporters that caused a headache for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.
ECONOMY Tourism revenues up 7 percent to reach $47 billion in 9 months

Tourism revenues up 7 percent to reach $47 billion in 9 months

Türkiye’s tourism revenue increased by 6.6 percent to $46.9 billion in the first 9 months of 2024 from a year ago, while foreign tourist arrivals rose 6.8 percent to 41.9 million in the same period, separate official data showed on Oct. 31.
SPORTS Rodri wins mens Ballon dOr as Real Madrid boycott

Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or on Monday after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and Euro 2024, but Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony.
﻿