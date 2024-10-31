Esenyurt mayor arrested, trustee appointed in his place

Esenyurt mayor arrested, trustee appointed in his place

ISTANBUL
Esenyurt mayor arrested, trustee appointed in his place

Ahmet Özer, who was elected mayor of Esenyurt by the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) in the 31 March elections arrested and İstanbul Deputy Governor Can Aksoy appointed as trustee in his place.

The chief public prosecutor’s office in Istanbul announced Esenyurt Municipality mayor Ahmet Özer’s detention on Oct. 30, alleging ties between the mayor and high-ranking PKK members.

In the wake of Özer's arrest, the Interior Ministry announced that Aksoy had been appointed as the trustee to temporarily replace the ousted mayor.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union.

Following the arrest, the Interior Ministry announced that Istanbul Deputy Governor Can Aksoy had been appointed as trustee, with Özer temporarily suspended from his role.

The CHP responded by canceling a planned weekend gathering in the southern city of Antalya and instead convening party leaders in Istanbul to address the situation.

Gökhan Günaydın, a parliamentary leader of the party, urged citizens to rally at the Esenyurt Municipality building on Oct. 31 to "protect the will of Esenyurt, Istanbul, and Türkiye.”

Crowds of CHP executives and supporters gathered outside the municipality in protest of both the chief prosecutor’s decision and the trustee appointment.

The prosecutor’s office cited phone records, surveillance, and financial data as evidence of Özer’s “intense and sustained organic ties” with the PKK.

A statement also noted that Özer had talked multiple times over the past decade with Remzi Kartal, co-chair of the PKK-linked organization KONGRA-GEL, and had reportedly been involved in discussions on the PKK's "democratic autonomy project."

Officials conducted searches at Özer’s home and the city hall, with documents reportedly linking him to the PKK seized during the operation.

Meanwhile, the CHP is expected to plan a follow-up meeting of its 60-member leadership team in Istanbul on Nov. 3, signaling continued opposition to the trustee appointment.

The exchange comes amid ongoing debates over a proposal by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, who suggested the release of jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan if the former ringleader would convince the organization to lay down arms.

His suggestion was endorsed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a parliamentary meeting on Oct. 30.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027
LATEST NEWS

  1. Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

    Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

  2. Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

    Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

  3. PNG to boycott 'waste of time' UN climate summit

    PNG to boycott 'waste of time' UN climate summit

  4. Partial recount in Georgia election ‘confirms ruling party win’

    Partial recount in Georgia election ‘confirms ruling party win’

  5. Türkiye calls for 'fresh perspective' on EU relations

    Türkiye calls for 'fresh perspective' on EU relations
Recommended
Türkiye calls for fresh perspective on EU relations

Türkiye calls for 'fresh perspective' on EU relations
Erdoğan hosts Senegals Faye for talks in Ankara

Erdoğan hosts Senegal's Faye for talks in Ankara
Fire on cargo ship on Marmara Sea kills two

Fire on cargo ship on Marmara Sea kills two
İzmir remembers victims of devastating earthquake in 2020

İzmir remembers victims of devastating earthquake in 2020
Türkiye neutralizes nearly 200 PKK members after Ankara attack

Türkiye 'neutralizes' nearly 200 PKK members after Ankara attack
Erdoğan urges global action for Gaza

Erdoğan urges global action for Gaza
WORLD Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

A Russian bombardment of a building in Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv on Oct. 29 killed at least two people and wounded 34, the local governor said.

ECONOMY Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

The number of mobile phone subscribers in Türkiye is expected to reach 99.7 million in 2027, surpassing the population of 179 countries, according to projections by the government.

SPORTS Rodri wins mens Ballon dOr as Real Madrid boycott

Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or on Monday after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and Euro 2024, but Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony.
﻿