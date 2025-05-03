Erzurum works to establish Gallipoli-like historical site on eastern front

Erzurum works to establish Gallipoli-like historical site on eastern front

ERZURUM
Erzurum works to establish Gallipoli-like historical site on eastern front

Officials in the eastern province of Erzurum will hold a workshop on May 7 to discuss the establishment of a historical site authority on the Eastern Front, a major theater of several wars throughout history.

To support the creation of this new authority, the Erzurum Governor’s Office, the municipality and Erzurum Technical University have inked a cooperation protocol.

This workshop, scheduled as part of the protocol, aims to take an important step toward protecting, preserving and promoting the historical, cultural and spiritual values as well as the natural landscape of the Eastern Front, according to a statement from the Governor’s Office.

In the statement, the office emphasized the historical importance of the region, which played a critical role in the defense of the homeland from the 1877–1878 Russo-Turkish War to the Turkish War of Independence.

The region known as the Eastern Front covers a vast area, stretching from Kop Mountain and the Kargapazarı Mountains to Sarıkamış, all of them witnessing numerous battles that contributed to the defense of national borders and the shaping of the Republic of Türkiye's eastern boundaries, the statement highlighted.

Similar to the existing Directorate of the Gallipoli Historic Site in the northwestern province of Çanakkale, which is responsible for managing and preserving the historic battlefields and memorials in the Gallipoli Peninsula, the planned Eastern Front authority will oversee key locations in Eastern Türkiye that were central to the nation's struggle for independence and sovereignty.

Authorities believe the workshop will play a key role in shedding light on this part of history and ensuring its transmission to future generations.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() DEM Party lawmaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder dies at 62

DEM Party lawmaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder dies at 62
LATEST NEWS

  1. DEM Party lawmaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder dies at 62

    DEM Party lawmaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder dies at 62

  2. Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

    Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

  3. Germany move against far-right AfD sets off US quarrel

    Germany move against far-right AfD sets off US quarrel

  4. Israel launches new Syria strikes amid Druze tensions

    Israel launches new Syria strikes amid Druze tensions

  5. Gaga mania sweeps Rio ahead of free mega-concert

    Gaga mania sweeps Rio ahead of free mega-concert
Recommended
DEM Party lawmaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder dies at 62

DEM Party lawmaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder dies at 62
Project tracks underwater noise levels in Eastern Black Sea

Project tracks underwater noise levels in Eastern Black Sea
Türkiye condemns attack on Freedom Flotilla Coalition aid ship

Türkiye condemns attack on Freedom Flotilla Coalition aid ship
Prosecutors seek 885-year terms in failed ‘chateau’ project

Prosecutors seek 885-year terms in failed ‘chateau’ project
Erdoğan vows to make Türkiye global energy player

Erdoğan vows to make Türkiye global energy player
Greek FM visits historic Istanbul seminary in push for reopening

Greek FM visits historic Istanbul seminary in push for reopening
WORLD Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

Millions of Australians voted Saturday in a bitterly contested general election, following a campaign shaped by living costs, climate anxiety and U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.
ECONOMY Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April

Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April

Türkiye’s annualized goods exports hit an all-time high of $265 billion in April, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on May 2.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿